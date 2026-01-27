SurplusGLOBAL to Participate in SEMICON KOREA 2026, Showcasing SemiMarket as a Global Marketplace for Legacy Semiconductor Equipment and Parts

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, which has traded more than 60,000 units of legacy semiconductor equipment worldwide over the past 26 years, announced today that it will participate in SEMICON KOREA 2026, to be held from February 11 to 13 at COEX in Seoul. At the exhibition, the company will highlight SemiMarket (www.SemiMarket.com), its global B2B marketplace dedicated to the trading of legacy semiconductor equipment and parts.

SurplusGLOBAL Booth at SEMICON KOREA 2026, COEX, Seoul (Booth No. C704)
SurplusGLOBAL has built its business around the global redistribution of legacy semiconductor equipment and parts generated through technology upgrades and process transitions. As semiconductor manufacturing continues to advance, large volumes of equipment and parts become idle despite retaining significant operational value. SurplusGLOBAL addresses this gap by connecting global supply and demand through a structured, platform-based marketplace.

SemiMarket was developed as a unified global platform where legacy semiconductor equipment and parts can be searched, sourced, and traded in one place. The marketplace directly connects equipment owners with buyers worldwide, offering greater visibility, clearer specifications, and more efficient cross-border transactions.

At SEMICON KOREA 2026, SurplusGLOBAL will introduce how SemiMarket facilitates the circulation of legacy semiconductor assets through its global seller and buyer network, structured listings, and data-driven matching processes. The company positions SemiMarket not merely as a resale channel, but as a platform infrastructure designed to improve transparency and efficiency across the legacy semiconductor equipment and parts market.

The semiconductor parts market remains highly inefficient. Sellers often scrap usable parts stored in warehouses due to limited market visibility, while buyers struggle to secure critical components needed to keep existing equipment operational. These inefficiencies frequently result in unnecessary asset losses and production downtime.

"SEMICON KOREA 2026 brings together stakeholders from across the global semiconductor industry," said Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL. "Through SemiMarket, we aim to demonstrate how legacy semiconductor equipment and parts can be reconnected to the market and transformed into new value. By adopting a platform-driven trading model, we are working to improve transparency and operational efficiency across the global semiconductor equipment and parts ecosystem."

