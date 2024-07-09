SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, a leading provider in the legacy semiconductor equipment and parts market, is attending SEMICON WEST 2024 from July 9 to 11 in San Francisco, California. The company will introduce the SemiMarket Parts Mall, a comprehensive marketplace for legacy semiconductor equipment and parts.

The SemiMarket Parts Mall is designed to meet the ongoing needs of the semiconductor industry by providing access to high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable legacy equipment and parts. This marketplace offers several advantages, including:

SurplusGLOBAL to Present SemiMarket Parts Mall at SEMICON WEST 2024

Cost Savings: Lower prices compared to new equipment.

Faster Availability: Reduced lead times for acquiring essential equipment & parts.

Securing Rare Parts: Access to parts that are no longer in production.

Sustainability: Promoting the recycling and reuse of equipment to reduce environmental impact.

Proven Technology: Reliable tools that have been tested and proven effective.

"Currently, SurplusGLOBAL operates a 2,000m² offline SemiMarket Parts Mall at the Semiconductor Equipment Cluster, where buyers can conveniently shop for their needed parts. We are excited to announce that by 2025, we will expand this mall to 14,000m² with the launch of the SemiMarket Parts Mall online platform. This expansion is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions for the semiconductor industry. By increasing the size of our marketplace and launching an online platform, we are making it easier for buyers to access the needed parts," said Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL.

SurplusGLOBAL invites attendees of SEMICON WEST 2024 to visit their booth (#333) and explore the SemiMarket Parts Mall. Discover how SurplusGLOBAL is leading the way in providing sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for the semiconductor industry.

To learn more about SemiMarket and how you can contribute to a greener semiconductor ecosystem by using legacy equipment and parts, visit www.SurplusGLOBAL.com.

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.