SurplusGLOBAL's CEO, Bruce Kim, Has Been Elected as a Members of The National Academy of Engineering of Korea

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Kim, the CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, a legacy semiconductor equipment platform company, has been honored as an outstanding engineer by the National Academy of Engineering of Korea for his contributions to the semiconductor ecosystem. He has been recognized for his significant efforts in advancing technology across universities, corporations, and research institutions. This distinction has led to his election as a member of The National Academy of Engineering of Korea.

SurplusGLOBAL CEO Bruce Kim
A graduate of Yonsei University's Department of Metallurgical Engineering, Bruce Kim established SurplusGLOBAL in 2000. Over the past 24 years, he has sold over 60,000 units of legacy semiconductor equipment, propelling the company to become a global industry leader. Concurrently serving as a professor in the Department of Advanced Materials Engineering at Yonsei University, Bruce Kim has spent over 30 years traveling millions of miles across 50+ countries, engaging in semiconductor equipment business transactions totaling billions of dollars worldwide.

SurplusGLOBAL has played a pivotal role in the global legacy semiconductor equipment supply chain for over two decades, significantly contributing to the semiconductor ecosystem. Bruce Kim's dedication extends beyond business; he annually conducts research along the Silk Road, studying the rise and fall of nomads and merchants over the past 5,000 years, interpreting human history's dynamics from a business perspective rather than merely as heroes, emperors, or prophets.

In 2012, Bruce Kim established the "Smile Together Foundation" to support families with developmental disabilities, serving as its director. Additionally, since 2019, he has served as the organizing chairperson for Asia's first specialized autism exhibition, the Autism Expo.

Membership in the National Academy of Engineering of Korea comprises various categories, including members, associate members, emeritus members, and foreign members. The body comprises 300 members with a five-year term. Full members actively engage in industry trends by visiting domestic enterprises' forefront, experiencing their operations, and actively pursuing information sharing and technological advancement.

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

