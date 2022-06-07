Surprise Dad with These Travel Gifts Suggested by GOWithUs.com

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip the ties, golf tees and aftershave. Whether dad hits the road for business or pleasure, treat him to these travel related gifts recommended by GOWithUs.com, a top international ground transportation and travel company.

Nothing puts a damper on a trip faster than lost luggage. Here's a solution: Give dad the Tile Luggage Tracker, a tiny Bluetooth device that pairs with an app on his phone to find and track items at the push of a button. Great for passports, phones and other important items, too.

Spending time with family and friends

Help dad organize all the ties he's been given over the years with The Tie Bar which is specifically designed to hold and organize ties and other accessories. The compact case will keep his ties wrinkle-free and is small enough to fit into carry-ons and laptop bags.

When he's back home, dad can sip his favorite beverages in style with these classy rocks glasses etched with cityscapes made by Well Told, a small design shop founded and run by four college friends. The company also offers a variety of glasses and sizes for beer, wine and more with various themes such as ball parks, sports arenas, lake life and history all manufactured in an environmentally friendly process.

We think dad will love this cool tech gift! The MPG Levitating World Globe has built-in LED lights in three colors to jazz up any desk or home décor. The globe floats in the air using magnetic levitation – so cool! The globe's surface displays the English names of countries so dad can revisit memories of places he's been or dream about future travel.

Go old school with the sophisticated Antiqued Brass Poem Compass complete with a leather case and a cover featuring Robert Frosts' famous poem "The Road Not Taken." This working compass can go with dad on his adventures or used as handsome décor.

GOWithUs.com, (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

