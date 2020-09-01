Surprise Donation of $203,762 to Boys & Girls Clubs Made by Jacksons Food Stores and Customers

What came next was an uplifting jolt as Jacksons president Cory Jackson revealed over the Zoom video call that the company would add another $101,881 to match the giving of its customers for a total donation of $203,762. The funds will be distributed to 22 Boys & Girls Clubs across the West in the states of Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.

"We were so inspired by the generosity of our customers, sharing in the enthusiasm as the totals grew and grew, that we decided to acknowledge our customers by matching their gifts to provide even more resources for the critical work being done by the Boys & Girls Clubs in our communities," said Jackson.

The Jacksons family of companies has a long history of supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Not only has Jacksons provided sandwiches and other in-kind donations to Boys & Girls Clubs in the past, but they have also developed a specially designed bottled water in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs with PathWater, giving 25 cents for every bottle sold directly to the cause. This year, Jacksons is elevating its commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs' mission, announcing a new partnership with the nonprofit as their primary giving recipient.

"We were profoundly grateful for the kindness and generosity of Jacksons' customers, and were then honestly a bit shocked by the unexpected match that Jacksons added to the campaign," said Colleen Braga of Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, Idaho. "This money will help our doors stay open across the West, keeping kids safe and engaged in positive activities in our clubs—even helping provide a safe place for children of essential workers to attend their online classes," said Tim Motts of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Bellevue, Washington, another beneficiary of the funds.

In addition to the coin drive campaign, Jacksons has participated in many community giving efforts, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing support to local businesses and schools. To further solidify the partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, Jacksons is planning a winter fundraising campaign where they will again double the impact of their customers by matching donations. In the meantime, Jacksons encourages customers to choose PathWater bottled water at Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons to further support local Boys & Girls Clubs in a time when nonprofits like theirs are needed most.

