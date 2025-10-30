Surprise Honor for Coach Hassell: Dedication and Four State Wins Earn National Recognition

Acknowledging the dedication of his athletes and the unwavering support of their parents, Hassell accepted the honor with characteristic humility, stating, "I'm shocked (by this honor). Thank you to the parents for letting me coach their girls. And thank you to my girls for putting up with me. This award is for the things that they do on the court because they make my job easy. All I can do is tell them what to do, but they have to go out there and do it. So, thank you, I appreciate it."

The celebration, attended by 150 guests and about 700 students, was a testament to the profound impact Coach Hassell has had on the Clarksville Christian community. His wife, Tiffany Hassell, managed to keep the surprise under wraps, a feat she admitted was challenging given his curious nature. "This is his first recognition," she shared, adding, "The families trust us, the players trust him, and we're all the better for it."

During the program, Clarksville Christian President Brad Moser told Hassell how deeply proud he is of the example the coach has set. "I appreciate the way you lead and the positive impact you have had on our campus but, more than that, on our entire community. Our community is better because you are a part of it and you're a leader in it," Moser said. Local leaders, including city council and county commissioners, were present to celebrate Hassell, including Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and State Reps. Jeff Burkhart, Ronnie Glynn and Aron Maberry, who presented a proclamation. Austin Peay State University President Dr. Mike Licari and Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon and several staff members also attended the program.

A Legacy of Leadership and Humility

Throughout the morning, heartfelt tributes poured in from colleagues, former teammates, and family, all echoing themes of Hassell's dedication, integrity and profound influence.

Former Austin Peay men's basketball head coach Dave Loos remarked, "No one is more deserving of this honor than (Coach Hassell). They say it takes a village, and we're so proud of him. He's checked all of the boxes. I'm not that surprised by what he's doing. I'd want my children to play for a man like Trent."

Corey Gipson, current men's basketball head coach at Austin Peay State University, shared a personal anecdote, highlighting Hassell's selfless nature. "That's my brother. Very seldom does the Lord bless you for you. I met him in 2002 when he was a professional athlete. During the summer months off-season, he would play during the day, take us bowling at night and feed us, and he didn't broadcast what he was doing. He's an example of someone whom God has blessed and who is blessing others. He's always claimed the 931 as home – 10 toes down and two feet in." Gipson also read a poem about pushing young people to the edge so they can fly, a philosophy Hassell embodies.

From NBA to High School Courts: A Passion for Development

Former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Ervin Johnson spoke about Hassell's transition from a professional player to a high school coach. "We talk basketball all of the time. To go from the NBA to coaching high school – studying and strategy – pushing and holding players to high standards," said Johnson, who traveled to Clarksville for Hassell's surprise honor.

Johnson shared that both of them value family over the individual and emphasized the importance of sticking together over time. Hassell's former teammate affectionately described him as "quiet" and let him know, "Trenton, I'm proud of you."

A Family Legacy in the Making

Johnson and Hassell share a personal connection. "He's a good man. I have two daughters, and I coach them – so Lauren (Hassell's daughter, No. 44 on the Clarksville girls' basketball team), I know what you're going through," he joked.

Ranked No. 11 in the nation, Lauren, herself a promising basketball player with aspirations of playing on the college level and for the WNBA, shared how her father's journey inspires her. "He's teaching me what he's learned. He's been where I want to go," she said. The 17-year-old power forward expressed her lifelong love for the sport, adding, "I've been around basketball my whole life. I love the sport. I love learning and growing in it." She credits her father for instilling in her the big lessons of never taking anything for granted and giving her all.

The day culminated in a heartfelt celebration of Coach Hassell's impact, marked by sincere tributes and well-wishes from all who gathered. The outpouring of cards and thank-yous from family, colleagues, and friends, some addressed "Coach T," underscored the deep affection and respect he has earned, solidifying his legacy as both a remarkable coach and a beloved figure in the community.

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School's emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with rigorous academics throughout all areas of the curriculum. The aim of CCS has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning. Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With more than two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive. CCS is becoming widely known for its pre-professional institutes within the upper school academic lineup. CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road, as part of the Marcelina community, a mixed-use, master-planned development. For more information about CCS, visit: www.ClarskvilleChristianSchool.org

SOURCE Clarksville Christian School