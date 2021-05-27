Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Blast from the Past" Throwback Campaign

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yowie Group, the confectionery company that brings families sweet treats combined with an educational experience, today announced the launch of their nostalgia campaign titled "Blast from the Past." Yowie will be offering original surprise-inside animals from its earliest edition series in their chocolate eggs.



For a very limited time, Yowie will be including animals from their earliest collectible series in their surprise-inside chocolates, giving newer Yowie collectors the opportunity to collect series they never thought would be available again. Also giving older Yowie collectors the opportunity to complete collections. To take advantage of this limited-time offering, Yowie fans and families can find Yowie in the checkout aisle at their local Walmart, as well as at popular retailers including Walgreens drug stores, Albertson's and Safeway grocery stores, as well as Jewel-Osco, H-E-B, Food Lion, Market Basket/Demoulas, HyVee, and convenience stores including Casey's, Circle K, Speedway, Family Dollar, and Love Travel Centers.

"We are excited to bring back some of the earlier collector series of endangered animals to old and new Yowie fans alike. This campaign is so inspiring because each of our series bring families together and we look forward to giving new Yowie fans the opportunity to explore some of our original series," said Mark Schuessler, Global CEO at Yowie Group. "This also allows our long-standing fans to reminisce on where we started. It's a full circle moment and we are looking forward to it."

For anyone looking to take advantage of the "Blast from the Past" campaign and complete your collection, Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States. But be sure to hurry! This series will only be available for approximately 12 weeks in stores! To use the store locator, visit www.yowieworld.com/collect/#wheretobuy

To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current throwback campaign, visit www.YowieWorld.com or @YowieWorld on Facebook, Pinterest, and TikTok. You can also keep track of your collection virtually on the Yowie Collector app. Yowie fans can download the app for free on iTunes or GooglePlay.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.YowieWorld.com.

