"Surprise Philanthropy" takes Center Stage at Wireless Zone Franchise Convention

Parent Company Round Room Donates Over $300K to 17 Charities Having Personal Meaning to Employees

FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As hundreds of Wireless Zone® employees and franchise owners gathered in Orlando, Florida for their annual convention, parent company Round Room, LLC took the opportunity to surprise franchisees – announcing donations totaling over a quarter of a million dollars to nonprofits chosen by their own store employees.

Founded on a deep commitment to giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room operates a Local Community Grants program in which employees of its 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone stores can apply for a grant (up to $10,000) for a local nonprofit. As one of the country's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, Round Room gives employees the opportunity to identify their passions and make an impact through monetary donations and paid volunteer hours.

Unbeknownst to 10 Wireless Zone franchisees, Round Room's corporate team helped staff apply for grants to nonprofits that have a personal meaning to them. The donations were announced live at convention as a heartfelt video played, showing meaningful moments where employees explained why they selected their respective nonprofit, and highlighted those who will be positively impacted by the funds.

Community Grant Highlights:

Employees applied for grants to benefit their community members in need, including victims of recent shootings, programs for those with special needs, people who are food insecurity, local children's hospitals and more.

Kevin Geklinsky , a regional franchise director, was surprised with a grant to The Gift of Life – Howie's House, which provides those who are undergoing kidney transplants with a place to stay. "When I went through my most recent transplant in 2020, I was amazed at how supportive the Round Room corporate team was throughout the process. To see them really step up and support these organizations that help people in the communities we operate in is truly inspiring."

Along with the community grants, Round Room also announced Wireless Zone Large Partnership Grants.

Large Partnership Grant Highlights:

Round Room awarded seven nonprofits with $160,000 worth of donations, including those that benefit child illnesses, the education of those with special needs, the LGBTQ+ community and more.

Regional franchise director, Samuel Hernandez, was honored that Round Room Gives donated $20,000 to Foster Pride, an organization that helped him as a foster child growing up. "I would not be where I am today without Foster Pride. This organization changed my life. I never dreamed the company I work for would help me donate $20,000 to Foster Pride so they can continue to foster other children, and change lives the way they changed mine."

, was honored that Round Room Gives donated to , an organization that helped him as a foster child growing up. Sunshine Foundation Dream Village received a donation of $50,000 , which will provide at least six children with chronic illnesses or conditions with their dream wish. While $20,000 was from Round Room, the remaining $30,000 was raised at convention through a QR code where staff and owners could contribute to the case. Employees also put together amenity bags for families staying at the Dream Village in Orlando .

The Round Room Way

Philanthropy is simply a part of Round Room's DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, Round Room hosts quarterly events including "Teachers Rock," "Rescues Rock," "School Rocks," and "Rock the Pantry." In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $8M through its community grant program which has supported over 1,600 nonprofit organizations, hospitals, and more.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2024 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2024. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit www.WirelessZone.com for more information or www.RoundRoom.com to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

