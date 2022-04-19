Surprise Therapy Prevents Life-Threatening Emergencies

Discovered by mistake, a bodywork first found effective treating female infertility shows success decreasing adhesions and life-threatening small bowel obstructions

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowel obstructions and adhesions (internal scars) cause two of the top five surgical emergencies in the U.S.A. An all-natural bodywork discovered by mistake is showing success preventing some of these surgeries according to researchers at several medical schools and Clear Passage Therapies, LLC.

Adhesions can kink the intestine like a garden hose, causing a small bowel obstruction. A total obstruction is 100% fatal unless it is cleared by surgery - or Clear Passage's recently investigated hands-on therapy. This set of "before and after" images reveals the inside of an intestine (shown in white.) Initially, the bowel was squeezed like an hourglass, preventing the passage of food. Due to the severity, the surgeon scheduled the patient for emergency surgery. Instead, the patient chose to undergo the recently investigated Clear Passage® therapy. After therapy alone, the bowel returned to normal size and structure. Observing the new x-rays, the surgeon canceled the surgery as "no longer required."

"Removal of adhesions on the intestines is among the most common emergency surgeries performed in America," says Stanford surgeon Janey Pratt, MD. "Even the best surgeon cannot prevent adhesions from forming as the body heals from surgery. Adhesions can kink or narrow the intestine so food cannot pass. This can require emergency surgery to remove the adhesions and save the patient's life."

An all-natural bodywork called the Clear Passage® approach has been shown to decrease adhesions and stop repeat bowel obstructions by up to 15 times the norm. In a controlled study authored by Pratt and other physicians, less than one percent (0.97%) of post-surgical patients had a repeat total bowel obstruction versus nearly fifteen percent (14.52%) for patients who did not receive the therapy. The importance is underlined by a World Journal study which shows 44% morbidity and 16% mortality for older adults in the month after emergency abdominal surgery.

"Our first successes came as a surprise," says physical therapist Belinda Wurn. "While treating women for pelvic pain, we found we were opening fallopian tubes blocked by adhesions, an outcome previously thought impossible without surgery. When subsequent studies confirmed decreased adhesions and increased function to those organs, we tested our work on people suffering repeat bowel obstructions, with good results."

According to Wurn, the therapy focuses on decreasing the glue-like bonds that form between collagen fibers to create adhesions. "Like the strands of a nylon rope, adhesions get their strength from internal bonds that attach these fibers. Our challenge is to palpate the adhesions causing the problem, then slowly pull them apart like pulling out the run in a sweater."

Husband and co-developer, massage therapist Larry Wurn says "The results have been remarkable; besides returning fertility for women with blocked tubes, we are saving lives for people with recurring bowel obstructions."

Safety and effectiveness of the therapy is supported by several peer-reviewed citations and studies published in medical journals available via PubMed and the National Library of Medicine. To view a 6-minute patient story, click here.

