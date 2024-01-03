Surprise Viral Video Puts Spotlight on Tech-Driven Container Farms

A viral video has generated a wave of public attention for an innovative Colorado business that turns shipping containers into portable, high-yield farms that grow food year-round.

SEDALIA, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmBox Foods, a Denver-based manufacturer of three types of tech-assisted container farms, created a 15-second video and posted it on Instagram just two days after Christmas. Within five days, the video — which features the company's fodder director, Joaquin Gonzalez, harvesting mats of fresh, hydroponically grown barley grass — had accumulated 7.5 million views and counting.

Joaquin Gonzalez in the Hydroponic Fodder Farm Joaquin Gonzalez in the Hydroponic Fodder Farm by FarmBox Foods

"The reaction has been astounding and we're really happy that people are connecting with this newer, less-water-intensive method of farming and its implications for the future," said Chris Michlewicz, vice president of communications for FarmBox Foods. "It's gratifying to see the positive comments about our technology and the number of people reaching out to us from all over the world. It capped off our 2023 and started 2024 off in the best way."

The Hydroponic Fodder Farm is the latest creation of the sustainability-focused FarmBox Foods. The company has made its name designing, building, selling and deploying a start-to-finish Gourmet Mushroom Farm and, separately, a Vertical Hydroponic Farm that grows healthy veggies wherever production is needed.

FarmBox Foods delivers container farms worldwide and trains customers how to grow in their own farm. The company has delivered the insulated, controlled-climate farms all the way from Alaska and Canada to Jamaica and Tahiti.

"We believe this technology has the ability to move the needle on world hunger in a positive way," said Rusty Walker, CEO of FarmBox Foods. "We believe access to a reliable source of nutritious food is a fundamental right for everyone, humans and animals."

The 40-foot-long farms are used in a variety of industries, including education, restaurants, hospitality, grocery, agriculture, healthcare and nonprofits.

About FarmBox Foods

At FarmBox Foods, we strive to change the way the world farms by connecting communities to sustainably sourced, locally grown food, year-round. We bring food security, safety, and sustainability to communities through our Vertical Hydroponic Farm (VHF), Gourmet Mushroom Farm (GMF) and Hydroponic Fodder Farm (HFF), and have been doing so since 2017. At FarmBox Foods, we're crafting alternatives to centralized food systems with our high-yield, low carbon footprint container farms. Our cutting-edge farm designs promote easy operation and maintenance while reducing the risk of food-borne illnesses. Not only can our farms be equipped with solar technology allowing for off-grid operation, but our innovative hydroponic watering system does not contribute to groundwater pollution.

To learn more about the company and its mission of "innovating to feed the world," go to www.farmboxfoods.com, or contact Chris Michlewicz, vice president of communications for FarmBox Foods, at [email protected], or by phone at 720-840-6970.

Contact: Chris Michlewicz

(720) 840-6970

[email protected]

SOURCE FarmBox Foods