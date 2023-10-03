SURREAL and Streaming Global partner to deliver GPU Multitenancy to the metaverse & XR

News provided by

SURREAL

03 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL Events and Streaming Global announced today that they have entered into a strategic 3-year agreement to provide remote-rendered, real-time pixel-streaming and GPU Multitenancy to users of SURREAL XP. 

Efficiently and cost-effectively scaling cloud infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges with metaverse experiences and spatial commerce. Current cloud rendering for high fidelity, low latency metaverse platforms, such as SURREAL XP, leverages WebRTC protocol for pixel-streaming – which equates to one (1) GPU to one (1) concurrent user (CCU). However, SURREAL is partnering with Streaming Global to bring multitenancy to the GPU, scaling at least nine (9) times the current capacity at lower rates and higher fidelity. 

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Streaming Global to bring this revolutionary GPU Multitenancy solution to the market," said SURREAL CEO Josh Rush. "Streaming Global has once again demonstrated how they are revolutionizing and scaling streaming technology, and solving the largest infrastructural challenge of streaming high-resolution multiplayer experiences."

In addition to producing superior performance and scale advantages, Streaming Global's SG-RT pixel-streaming protocol improves visual quality and reduces the resources required for deployment. 

"The blue-chip brands and clients that trust SURREAL to deliver best-in-class immersive experiences and spatial commerce make them the ideal partner," said Streaming Global CEO Richard Oesterreicher. "We look forward to collaborating with SURREAL to enable scale in earnest and paving the way to superior unit economics for the market."

SG-RT pixel-streaming protocol combines the world's fastest and most reliable remote-rendering delivery to every screen type with a simultaneous data back channel for input, enabling users to consume and interact with realtime rendered immersive experiences without the need for a dedicated GPU on their client device. This technology is immediately available in the latest release of SURREAL XP.

About Streaming Global
Streaming Global's patented software overlay components for data, media, and pixel stream delivery is realtime combined with unparalleled flexibility. It is the first company to develop software to fundamentally revolutionize the delivery of streaming media, complex data set transfers and remote-rendered pixel streaming, significantly reducing delivery costs while improving performance and reliability at scale. Streaming Global enables an intelligent and dynamic distribution pipeline optimized within an existing infrastructure and workflow. Streaming Global didn't invent streaming, it perfected it. Visit https://streaming.global for more information.

About SURREAL
Helping businesses and brands unlock the potential of immersive experiences and spatial computing, SURREAL provides end-to-end metaverse solutions for platform publishing, spatial commerce, art production and professional services. Built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine and pixel-streamed to the browser, SURREAL XP is a practical metaverse platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that codifies the real utility of metaverse—engagement—with photorealistic, web-based, multiplayer experiences. A social-first, device-agnostic and avatar-based platform, SURREAL helps enterprises across geographies, industries and verticals harness the power of cutting-edge technology to meaningfully and memorably connect with clients, prospects, employees and fans by bringing any experience to life—in any virtual space imaginable. Visit https://www.surrealevents.com for more information.

SOURCE SURREAL

Also from this source

SURREAL launches consulting services to optimize value for companies seeking customer engagement in the metaverse

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.