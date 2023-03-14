Surreal Entertainment and Diamond Comics Launch "Tin Titans" Lunchboxes

Old-school lunchbox/beverage container combo with vintage feel and modern accents bring pop-culture brands back to school!

WOOSTER, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surreal Entertainment, voted a Top 200 Leading License by License Global, recently announced their partnership with Diamond Comic Distributors to launch a line of classic lunchbox/beverage container sets called "Tin Titans™." These rectangular lunchboxes are the same footprint as the vintage lunchbox sets made famous from the 1950s through the 1990s, but with today's safety features and molding technology. Brands from Surreal's extensive portfolio of licenses will be featured, from superheroes to monsters, and from anime to videogames. Tin Titans™ will be exclusively available through Diamond Comic Distributors.

"Most of us grew up with these lunchboxes," said Sarvish Arora, CEO of Surreal Entertainment, "and we wanted to maximize the form factor to bring the same collectible excitement we had when we were kids. Most of today's 'lunchboxes' are just tin totes with perfunctory images printed on them. Ours pop the instant you see them, and the beverage container is decorated to look just as retro-cool!"

Each Tin Titans™ set includes a sturdy 4x7.75x6.75-inch tin case with latched lid, decorated with stylized art from dozens of world-class IPs. Unlike the flat, single-plane reliefs of the original lunchboxes, these feature fully dimensional 3-D sculpted embossed highlights that truly make the images stand out. Completing the set is a classic, cylindrical 11-oz. beverage container, with a solid food-safe plastic core and printed tin wrap, topped with an eared cup colored to match the plastic handle on the top panel of the lunchbox.

The first line includes such beloved brands as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Godzilla, and Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, The X-Men, Wolverine, Black Panther, and more. For more information and for a full list of current and upcoming lines, please reach out to Ian Spelling via the contact info above.

About Surreal Entertainment

Obsessively passionate about pop culture since 2014, Surreal believes that customers are earned, not sold to. With hundreds of licenses and just as many product types, we have fun making fun happen!

