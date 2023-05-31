SURREAL launches consulting services to optimize value for companies seeking customer engagement in the metaverse

ATLANTA , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL, the world's most practical metaverse platform, announced today that it has launched a consultancy service created to empower customers to launch, maintain, and expand their own virtual worlds. S-Map Consulting equips customers with the tools, models, and actionable insights to build world-class metaverse experiences and engagement for consumers, employees, and fans.

SURREAL is also announcing that it has hired Eric Anderson as the company's first CXO (Chief Experience Officer), to lead the S-Map Consulting team and partner with Jayant Chaudhary, SURREAL's CTO/COO to accelerate metaverse commercialization and utilization by improving speed-to-market and forging b2b partnerships - leveraging their experience in emerging technologies and markets. Eric joins SURREAL with more than 30 years of experience in technology leadership, having served as CCO, COO, CPO, and CSO for firms ranging in size from VC-backed startups to Fortune 100 companies.

The last three years have seen astounding growth in metaverse interest, awareness, and implementation. Despite recent headwinds, the industry is well-positioned for growth as brands and consumers continue to recognize the value of spatial commerce and human connection in the metaverse.

"What companies need to be asking themselves as they consider investing in this channel is 'why' should we choose this channel." said Josh Rush, CEO of SURREAL. "The creation of S-Map, and bringing Eric on board, are both intended to help companies answer just that question. We will be able to guide brands to envision, prototype, implement, and maintain metaverse activations to solidify utilization and ROI."

Developing persistent, functional, utility-driven mass multiplayer environments can be a costly, time-consuming, and technically-demanding process. SURREAL's S-Map Consulting team will help brands move at the speed of marketing as they help clients execute on rapidly-built, photorealistic, and stably-performing metaverses that will keep users coming back.

About SURREAL
Built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine and pixel-streamed to the browser, SURREAL is a platform-as-a-service publishing tool for metaverse creation that combines storytelling, game design and multiplayer immersion—enabling people to live, work, shop and play together like never before. A social-first, device-agnostic and avatar-based platform, SURREAL helps brands across geographies, industries and verticals harness the power of cutting-edge technology to meaningfully and memorably connect with clients, prospects, employees and fans by bringing any experience to life—in any virtual space imaginable. Visit https://www.surrealevents.com for more information.

