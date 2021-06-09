Surrogacy Market Revenue to Cross USD 33.5B by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report, "Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy, Traditional Surrogacy), Technology (Intrauterine Insemination {IUI}, In-vitro Fertilization {IVF}), Age Group (Below 35 Years, 35-37 Years, 38-39 Years, 40-42 Years, 43-44 Years, Over 44 Years), Service Provider (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of surrogacy will cross $33.5 billion by 2027. Growing awareness about infertility treatments in low- as well as middle-income, countries will boost the overall market growth.

Major surrogacy market players include IVIRMA, Boston IVF, Ovation Fertility and Extraordinary Conceptions.

Increasing prevalence of infertility globally will drive the market expansion. Adoption of unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles and increasing age naturally reduces infertility among men and women. Moreover, problems with ovulation and damage to fallopian tubes due to some causative factors decreases childbearing probabilities in women population. Infrequently, the body produces antibodies against sperm that further result in male-factor infertility problems.

Development in reproductive technologies to cater to increasing concerns regarding infertility will continue to fuel the global surrogacy market. Continuous advancements in assisted reproductive technologies has offered opportunities to shift from traditional surrogacy to gestational surrogacy. In addition, emergence of reproductive tourism has increased accessibility of these practices. International surrogacy has allowed access to cost-effective treatment in foreign countries including some Asia-Pacific and European countries. Additionally, this has also offered opportunity to complete gestational term with foreign surrogates by opting for paid services.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market with restrictions on international travelling and non-emergency practices during the pandemic. This has affected surrogacy cycles that started during the initial pandemic period. However, with decreasing number of cases, the industry is anticipated to foresee expected growth.

The gestational surrogacy segment dominated more than 93% of the surrogacy market share in 2020. As gestational surrogacy involves testing of surrogates on physical, as well as mental parameters, it ensures high success rates to intended parents. It also eliminates future uncertainties regarding parentage as both surrogate and intended parents enter into legal agreement. It offers opportunity to single parents to have children of their own. Thus, high success rates associated with gestational carriers along with less legal complications will impel the segment growth during the forecast timeframe.

The in-vitro fertilization segment in the surrogacy market accounted for USD 2.5 billion in 2020, led by advancements in IVF treatments. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) has helped in the effective treatment of male infertility. Advantages including the use of donor egg or sperm further influence the preference for these procedures. Transvaginal ultrasound has offered an alternative to laparoscopic retrievals and fallopian tube transfers.

The 38 to 39 years segment is projected to witness a 32% growth rate through 2027. Aging is one of important factor affecting fertility. An increase in the number of working women is also shifting the childbearing age. Moreover, acceptance of birth-control measures during childbearing ages lead to later age-related infertility. Further, lifestyle changes result in reproductive problems in women as well as men. Thus, a significant portion of the working population in this age group will result in the usage of surrogacy techniques that will spur the segment's revenue.

The surrogacy market for the hospitals segment was valued at USD 1 billion in 2020. Hospitals are also increasingly adopting new technologies to effectively manage overall surrogacy processes. Collaborations and data access with surrogacy agencies help these facilities to minimize the procedural time with easy accessibility of potential surrogate data. Additionally, infrastructure development and favorable policies augment preference of international intended parents. Along with treatment, consulting by healthcare specialists will continue to increase visits to hospitals for surrogacy.

The North American surrogacy market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of over 40.7% by 2027 on account of improving regulatory scenarios in developed countries. Increasing preference with awareness in the U.S. will stimulate surrogacy practices in the region. Furthermore, expansion of IVF centers and diagnostic facilities across the region will propel the growth for North America region.

Major companies operating in the market include IVIRMA, Boston IVF, Ovation Fertility and Extraordinary Conceptions among others. Industry players are implementing various strategies such as, partnerships and collaborations, to gain a competitive advantage for business expansion. Such strategic initiatives have enhanced their financial stability and helped them to evolve as major industry leaders. Service providers are constantly adopting new technologies to offer advanced treatment and fertility solutions. Integration of advanced equipment and infrastructure development has helped them to revolutionize fertility treatments.

