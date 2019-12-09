Surrogate Company Founder Aims for Even Better Care of Surrogate Mothers After Giving Birth to Her Own Child

When asked about what she learned from her pregnancy and delivery, Joy replied, "The biggest problem I encountered was my emotions. The emotional fluctuation was a burden for me as well as my family, and I'm sure there's even more pressure for surrogate mothers. Apart from support from the surrogate mother's family, our agency and the intended parents must also help as much as we can. Emotional support is hardly measurable, but as long as we view things from the mother's standpoint, listen to her words, and visit her with flowers, these tiny things can have astonishing effects on the mothers."

Joy also explained how her experience has led to further understanding of her own enterprise. Since its establishment in 2017, Joy of Life has been emphasizing caring for surrogate mothers. After experiencing pregnancy for herself, Joy was glad that she went in the right direction.

"From my experience, I learned that companionship is crucial to moms, that someone has to be by their side and act as a cheerleader. That's why Joy of Life asks coordinators to accompany single surrogate mothers to the examinations and to provide as much support as they can." She added that companionship is essential for intended parents as well, as some parents are likely to have anxiety attacks before the delivery of their baby. Many employees of Joy of Life were surrogate mothers themselves, and are well-equipped to prepare parents for their new family members and to answer questions and give caring advice.

Looking into the future, Joy plans to keep developing the business, as well as improve the care and resources for surrogate mothers by hiring more high-quality coordinators. "We need coordinators who actually connect with the mothers, who understand and love the industry." She pointed out that coordinators play a vital role in building a bridge between surrogate mothers and intended parents and making sure both parties are in a good state.

SOURCE Joy of Life