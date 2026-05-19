SurroStudy Launches Independent Home Evaluation Service for the Surrogacy Industry

Neutral, professional home evaluations designed to support and help safeguard intended parents, gestational carriers, agencies, mental health professionals, attorneys, and fertility clinics

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SurroStudy, a new independent home evaluation service, officially launched last week with a mission to bring greater transparency, consistency, and professionalism to the surrogacy process.

Designed for the realities of modern third-party reproduction, SurroStudy provides independent virtual home evaluations for intended parents and gestational carriers. The organization works closely with surrogacy agencies, reproductive law attorneys, mental health professionals, and fertility clinics to support documentation, readiness, and informed decision-making throughout the surrogacy journey—both domestically and globally.

Unlike evaluations conducted directly within agencies or clinics, or psychological assessments conducted by mental health professionals, SurroStudy operates as an independent service focused exclusively on comprehensive assessment and reporting of intended parents and gestational carriers' respective home environments. The company is designed to prioritize neutrality, ethical standards, confidentiality, and clear, consistent communication for all parties involved. SurroStudy also emphasizes support for diverse family structures and circumstances, including LGBTQ+ families, international intended parents, single parents, and military families.

According to the SurroStudy Leadership Team, its approach was developed to deliver greater transparency, clearer documentation, and objective insight for intended parents, gestational carriers, agencies, mental health professionals, attorneys, and courts—enabling earlier identification of potential concerns and more informed decision-making.

"As a fertility physician, I see firsthand how important it is for intended parents and surrogates to feel informed and supported at every step. Independent, objective evaluations like those provided by SurroStudy should be considered a best practice—bringing greater clarity and confidence to everyone involved," said Said Daneshmand, San Diego Fertility Center, SurroStudy Leadership Team Member.

SurroStudy's process and key differentiators include:

Secure digital intake and scheduling through a streamlined, user-friendly online platform integrated with identity verification and biometric safeguards

Licensed social worker interviews and independent evaluation and assessment

Partnerships supporting comprehensive background check coordination

Neutral, third-party positioning focused exclusively on objective evaluations

Comprehensive, court-ready reporting— already accepted by the courts

Clear, professional report preparation and delivery

Respectful, participant-centered communication

Follow-up support and supplemental documentation as needed

SurroStudy is now accepting referrals and consultation requests from intended parents, and gestational carriers, agencies, mental health professionals, attorneys, and clinics, worldwide.

To learn more, visit http://www.surrostudy.com/

To request a consultation, visit https://surrostudy.com/contact/

SOURCE SurroStudy