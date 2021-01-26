Surterra Texas™ Launches First Medical Cannabis Gummies for the Texas Compassionate Use Program

Surterra Texas' gummies are being introduced in two formats with two flavors. The Texas Orange flavor is available with a Sativa blend terpene profile in two dosing options: 5mg THC per gummy and a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC (2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC). The Tropical Paradise flavor is offered with an Indica blend of terpenes. Both flavors have the same dosing options: 5mg THC per gummy and a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC (2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg CBD). Each child-resistant package contains 40 gummies, for 200mg of Total Active Cannabinoids per package, and will be available for $60.

"We are excited that Surterra Texas is the first medical cannabis provider in Texas to offer cannabis-infused gummies, further expanding our edibles options for Texans," said Marcus Ruark, President of Surterra Texas. "Our latest product offering reflects Surterra's ongoing commitment to continuous product innovation, the widest assortment of products, and the development of advanced, high-quality, natural cannabis remedies."

In addition to offering the first medical marijuana gummies in the Lone Star State, Surterra Texas continues to offer market-leading cannabis-infused lozenges, including Soothe™ Watermelon Lozenges with a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC (2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC per lozenge) and Relief™ Watermelon Lozenges with a 1:9 ratio of CBD:THC (0.5mg CBD and 4.5mg THC per lozenge); Texas' only cannabis-infused lotions, including Tranquil™ Lotion with a 19:1 ratio of CBD:THC (342mg CBD and 18mg THC per package) and Soothe™ Lotion with a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC (180mg CBD and 180mg THC per package); and a wide range of medical cannabis tinctures, including TranquilTM, containing a 19:1 CBD:THC ratio; SereneTM, containing a 4:1 CBD:THC ratio; and SootheTM, containing a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio. Each tincture blend has been formulated with targeted proprietary terpene profiles to enhance the experience of the cannabinoid ratios and to help patients with approved treatable conditions under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, the low-THC medical cannabis program enacted by Texas in 2015, including terminal cancer, spasticity, autism, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and a wide range of neurological diseases.

Patients interested in learning more about Surterra Texas products—or to find out how to consult with board-certified physicians for a medical cannabis prescription—should begin by visiting www.surterratexas.com. Surterra Texas offers convenient contactless delivery of its products across the state of Texas, as well as discounts for first-time patients and members of military families.

For more information on Surterra Texas and Surterra Wellness products, access www.surterratexas.com and www.facebook.com/SurterraTexas/.

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. Parallel also has a license under its Goodblend brand in Pennsylvania for vertically-integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a medical cannabis research partnership with the University of Pittsburgh. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company, through its biosciences division, conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveParallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

