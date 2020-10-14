Surterra Texas™ Launches First Medical Cannabis Lotions for the Texas Compassionate Use Program

Surterra Texas' lotions are being introduced in two product lines: Tranquil™ Lotion with a 19:1 ratio of CBD:THC (342mg CBD and 18mg THC per package) and Soothe™ Lotion with a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC (180mg CBD and 180mg THC per package). Each child-resistant jar of lotion will be available for $60.

"We are excited to be, once again, the first to bring a new cannabis product category to our patients in the state of Texas. Regardless of if a patient wants to treat a specific area with our new lotions or get full body relief from our lozenges, we're committed to providing a variety of formats to help customers unlock the benefits of cannabis," said Marcus Ruark, President of Surterra Texas. "Surterra Texas continues to lead the Texas Compassionate Use Program in product innovation and providing Texans with the widest variety of medical cannabis products."

In addition to offering the first medical cannabis lotions, Surterra Texas continues to offer Texas' only THC-dominant product, the Relief™ Lozenges with a 1:9 CBD:THC ratio, as well as a variety of medical cannabis tinctures with a range of ratios and targeted terpene profiles. Each Surterra Wellness product has been formulated with specific cannabinoid ratios to help patients with approved treatable conditions under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, including terminal cancer, spasticity, autism, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and a wide range of neurological diseases.

Patients interested in learning more about Surterra Texas products—or to find out how to consult with board-certified physicians for a medical cannabis prescription—should begin by visiting www.surterra.com/Texas . Surterra Texas offers convenient contactless delivery of its products across the state of Texas, including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, as well as discounts for first-time patients and members of military families.

Surterra Wellness, widely known for its line of tinctures, lotions, topical patches, vaporizers, lozenges, and Theragels, is one of Parallel's leading cannabis retail brands that aims to improve well-being for patients and customers.

For more information on Surterra Texas and Surterra Wellness products, access www.surterra.com/Texas and www.facebook.com/SurterraTexas/ .

Texas CUP License #0006

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world, with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. Parallel also has a license in Pennsylvania for vertically-integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a medical cannabis research partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Float. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company conducts advanced cannabis science through Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company, and conducts R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first.

Find more information at www.liveParallel.com , or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Parallel