Surterra Texas™ Launches First Medical Cannabis Lozenges for the Texas Compassionate Use Program

Surterra Texas' lozenges are being introduced in two product brand lines: Soothe™ Watermelon Lozenges with a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC (2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC per lozenge) and Relief™ Watermelon Lozenges with a 1:9 ratio of CBD:THC (0.5mg CBD and 4.5mg THC per lozenge). Each child-resistant package of lozenges contains 20 lozenges and will be available for $30 per package.

"We are excited that Surterra Texas is the first medical cannabis provider to offer cannabis-infused lozenges to patients in Texas," said Marcus Ruark, President of Surterra Texas. "Our latest product offering reflects Surterra's commitment to continuous product innovation, a wide variety of products to choose from, and the development of advanced, high-quality, natural cannabis remedies for Texans."

In addition to offering medical cannabis lozenges in Texas, Surterra Texas continues to offer a range of medical cannabis tinctures, including TranquilTM, containing a 19:1 CBD:THC ratio; SereneTM, containing a 4:1 CBD:THC ratio; and SootheTM, containing a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio. Each tincture blend has been formulated with proprietary targeted terpene profiles to enhance the experience of the cannabinoid ratios and to help patients with approved treatable conditions under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, including terminal cancer, spasticity, autism, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and a wide range of neurological diseases.

Patients interested in learning more about Surterra Texas products—or to find out how to consult with board-certified physicians for a medical cannabis prescription—should begin by visiting www.surterra.com/Texas . Surterra Texas offers convenient contactless delivery of its products across the state of Texas, as well as discounts for first-time patients and members of military families.

Surterra Wellness, widely known for its line of tinctures, lotions, topical patches, vaporizers, lozenges, and Theragels, is one of Parallel's leading cannabis retail brands that aims to improve well-being for patients and customers.

For more information on Surterra Texas and Surterra Wellness products, access www.surterra.com/Texas and www.facebook.com/SurterraTexas/ .

Texas CUP License #0006

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world, with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. Parallel also has a license in Pennsylvania for vertically-integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a medical cannabis research partnerships with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Float. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company conducts advanced cannabis science through Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company, and conducts R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first.

