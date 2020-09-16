Surterra Texas™ Launches Medical Cannabis Telehealth Service for the Texas Compassionate Use Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surterra Texas, a division of Parallel and one of three medical cannabis companies licensed in Texas' Compassionate Use Program, today announced an exclusive partnership with Heally, a leading telehealth platform, to provide Texans with easy access to doctors for online medical cannabis evaluations and prescriptions.

Through this partnership, Texans interested in natural, cannabis-based remedies for certain conditions can go through the Heally platform to connect with registered physicians via an online telehealth visit and, if qualified, obtain a Texas medical cannabis prescription online. While medical cannabis is legal in Texas, patients require a prescription before they can access medical cannabis products in the state.

"With our partnership with Heally, Surterra Texas can now offer Texans a convenient and confidential way to see doctors who can determine if cannabis is right for them and to participate in the Texas Compassionate Use Program," said Marcus Ruark, President of Surterra Texas. "We're committed to bringing natural and effective medical cannabis products to patients across Texas. Integrating Heally's innovative technology solution helps improve patient access to medical cannabis in Texas—while connecting patients to medical experts to answer their questions without leaving their home."

Surterra Texas offers a range of products, including TranquilTM, a 19:1 CBD:THC ratio; SereneTM, a 4:1 CBD:THC ratio; and SootheTM, a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio. Each of the tincture blends has been formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to enhance the experience of the cannabinoid ratios and to help patients with the currently-approved treatable conditions of the Compassionate Use Program, including terminal cancer, spasticity, autism, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and a wide range of neurological diseases.

"Heally is excited to partner with Surterra Texas to help improve patients' ability to connect with board-certified physicians throughout the state of Texas," said Greg Rovner, CEO of Heally. "Surterra's commitment to high-quality medical cannabis and an outstanding patient experience represents an ideal match to our mission of improving the quality of life of patients through natural remedies."

The board-certified doctors on the Heally platform specialize in a variety of disciplines, including internal medicine, neurology, pediatrics, and family medicine. Those who participate in the Heally telehealth program pay a fee for a prescription, which is only applicable if the physician deems medical cannabis is appropriate for the patient's condition. Heally doctors are available on-demand or for scheduling every day from 9am - 10pm Central Time.

Surterra Wellness, widely known for its line of tincture oils, lotions, topical patches, vaporizers, and theragels, is one of Parallel's leading cannabis retail brands for patients and customers aiming to improve their well-being. To access the Surterra Texas telehealth experience, patients should begin by visiting www.surterra.com/Texas. Surterra Texas offers convenient contactless delivery of its products across the state of Texas, as well as discounts for first-time patients and members of military families.

For more information on Surterra Texas and Surterra Wellness products, access www.surterra.com/Texas and www.facebook.com/SurterraTexas/.

Texas CUP License #0006.

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world, with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. Parallel also has a license in Pennsylvania for vertically-integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a medical cannabis research partnerships with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Float. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company conducts advanced cannabis science through Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company, and conducts R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first.

Find more information at www.liveParallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Heally





Launched in 2016, Heally is a software solution that brings Complementary and Alternative Medicine providers online to treat patients via telehealth visits. Heally's telemedicine platform has connected hundreds of thousands of patients with physicians, who provide advice and consultations around holistic treatment plans and benefits.

Contact: [email protected]

