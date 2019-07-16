Surterra Wellness Appoints Drew Stoddard as Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Marketing

"As a member of Surterra's Leadership Team, Drew brings a track record of introducing DTC brands to consumers and then turning those consumers into brand evangelists, which will be game-changing for Surterra. Drew knows what it takes to be successful in e-commerce and how to build premium brands that consumers trust so much they become brand enthusiasts," said Surterra Chief Executive Officer and Chairman William "Beau" Wrigley, Jr. "Drew takes a data‑driven approach to all aspects of the customer journey, using data to help enrich the end‑consumer experience and linking marketing to business success. Importantly, his entrepreneurial spirit, consumer mind-set, and business acumen match Surterra's values perfectly."

Stoddard has decades of experience of founding, running and acquiring a number of successful full-service creative, digital and media agencies, whose clients included premier brands such Tempur-Pedic, Bank of America, Skype and Walmart. Prior to his CMO role at Xcel Brands, Stoddard served as CEO on TENm, an e-commerce agency with expertise in leveraging DTC marketing as a rapid growth strategy for companies. Prior to that he was CEO of Machete, a company specializing in the ideation, creation, development, marketing and growth of retail fashion brands that are sold exclusively online. He also founded and was CEO of Stoddard & Partners, a network of boutique creative, digital and media agencies, including Mediahood, United Future and InterAir Media, the only media buying and placement agency engaged solely in airline/airport marketing and advertising. Early in his career, he was Creative Director of Virtual Access Networks. Stoddard has a bachelor's degree focused in Computer Science from Clark University.

"A DTC strategy is critical for cannabis and hemp brands, and companies need to get it right. I chose to join Surterra because we have the right leaders – specifically CEO Beau Wrigley – the right growth strategy, the right premier brand-building experience, and the right consumer-focused ethos to be a global cannabis company with staying power," said Stoddard. "My focus has always been on keeping the customer as the number one priority and on being an advocate for the consumer. I'm thrilled to join Surterra, and look forward to creating diverse, premier, high quality DTC cannabis and hemp brands that are approachable to and trusted by consumers."

Surterra's Leadership Team

Stoddard joins Surterra's exceptional senior executive team, which includes distinctive expertise from top companies and diverse industries:

CEO and Chairman William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., former Chairman and CEO of the family-founded, global gum and confections company Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

Executive Director Ed Brown , former CEO of the Patrón Spirits Company

, former CEO of the Patrón Spirits Company Executive Director of Operations Kevin Fisher , co-founder and former CEO of New England Treatment Access (NETA) and Molecular Infusions (Mi)

, co-founder and former CEO of New England Treatment Access (NETA) and Molecular Infusions (Mi) Executive Director of Strategy James "Jay" Holmes from Wychwood Asset Management

Executive Director of Corporate Development James Whitcomb , from Perella Weinberg Partners and an early leader of Surterra

, from Perella Weinberg Partners and an early leader of Surterra Chief Information Officer Neil Hampshire from ModusLink Global Solutions, Avon, Gillette

from ModusLink Global Solutions, Avon, Gillette Chief Financial Officer Fareed Khan from Kellogg Company

from Kellogg Company Other seasoned leadership team members from bold-faced, global companies in diverse industries including consumer packaged goods, beverage and alcohol, technology, healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, and the military

About Surterra Wellness

Surterra Wellness (Surterra) is one of the nation's fastest growing health and wellness companies. With vertical operations in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Massachusetts, Surterra brings a broad portfolio of high-quality brands to meet the needs of individuals who choose the natural medical relief and wellness enhancing benefits of cannabis products. Surterra offers a wide variety of medical, health and wellness products in multiple delivery options, including vaporizer pens, tinctures, oral sprays, topical creams, time released transdermal patches, and soft gels. The company's brand portfolio includes: Surterra Wellness, Florida's Finest, Coral Reefer, The Apothecary Shoppe and New England Treatment Access (NETA) products. Founded in 2014, Surterra serves thousands of consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.surterra.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie MacKenzie

lmackenzie@surterra.com

SOURCE Surterra Wellness

Related Links

https://www.surterra.com/

