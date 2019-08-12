Surterra Wellness Appoints Stevens J. Sainte-Rose as Chief Human Resources Officer and to its Executive Leadership Team

"Stevens' U.S. and overseas HR senior leadership experience at large, consumer-focused companies with field teams in multiple states and countries will be mission critical as we expand rapidly. He's particularly suited to lead Surterra's global HR function as we enter more states, scale our operations, hire new employees at all levels, and gain a foothold outside the U.S.," said Surterra Chief Executive Officer and Chairman William "Beau" Wrigley, Jr. "As a member of Surterra's leadership team, Stevens brings expertise in leadership development, culture-building, change management and scaling field talent that aligns very well with our values, and will take us to the next level."

Prior to Dawn Foods and U.S. Walgreens, Sainte-Rose spent 10 years at Coca-Cola Company with the majority of time being with Coca-Cola International. At Coca-Cola, Sainte-Rose had a steady ascent through key HR operating roles at the global consumer packaged goods (CPG) company, including field roles in international and emerging markets where he lived in three countries including Russia, Turkey and Belgium. Earlier in his career, Stevens served in field HR leadership roles at Aramark Corporation, Pier 1 Imports, Burger King Corporation and Millennium Broadway Hotel. Stevens holds a master's degree in Organizational Development from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

"It thrills me to join Beau and Surterra's exceptional leadership team to help develop leadership and talent that will drive the larger purpose of the Company and write the category playbook on building best-in-class business practices," said Sainte-Rose, Surterra CHRO. "Surterra stands out in the cannabis industry because they have a long-term view of what it means to be a leading company in cannabis – and that includes the vision to build a consumer-first culture by investing in training and developing the best talent from retail to manufacturing, from across the U.S. and around the globe."

Surterra's Executive Leadership Team

Sainte-Rose joins Surterra's leadership team, which includes distinctive expertise from top companies and diverse industries:

CEO and Chairman William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., former Chairman and CEO of the family-founded, global gum and confections company Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

Executive Director Ed Brown , former CEO of the Patrón Spirits Company

Chief Financial Officer Fareed Khan from the Kellogg Company

Chief Information Officer Neil Hampshire from ModusLink Global Solutions, Avon, Gillette

Executive Director of Operations Kevin Fisher, co-founder and former CEO of New England Treatment Access (NETA) and Molecular Infusions (Mi)

Executive Director of Corporate Development James Whitcomb, from Perella Weinberg Partners and an early leader of Surterra

Executive Director of Strategy James "Jay" Holmes from Wychwood Asset Management

Executive Director, DTC, Drew Stoddard, from Xcel Brands

, from Xcel Brands Other seasoned leadership team members from bold-faced, global companies in diverse industries including consumer packaged goods, beverage and alcohol, technology, health care, biopharmaceuticals, and the military

About Surterra Wellness

Surterra Wellness (Surterra) is one of the nation's fastest growing health and wellness lifestyle companies. With vertical operations in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Massachusetts, Surterra brings a broad portfolio of high-quality brands to meet the needs of individuals who choose the natural relief and wellness enhancing benefits of cannabis products. Surterra offers a wide variety of health and wellness products in multiple delivery options, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizer pens, tinctures, oral sprays, topical creams, time released transdermal patches, softgels, and soon cannabis foods. The company's brand portfolio includes Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Endless Summer brands. Surterra's existing vertically integrated footprint is approaching one million total square feet of cultivation with all major manufacturing and extraction capabilities and a strong R&D and innovation focus. Founded in 2014, Surterra serves thousands of consumers each year. Link: www.surterra.com

