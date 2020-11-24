Surterra Wellness Unveils its New Heights Brand and Three New Coral Reefer Products Offering a Broad Selection of Edible and Sublingual Cannabis Products

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States (U.S.), today announced that its Surterra Wellness retail brand in Florida has introduced an expanded variety of new medical cannabis product offerings, including its new Heights brand of edibles and sublinguals and new flavors of its Coral Reefer branded chews. Surterra Wellness has holiday promotions and discounts for Florida medical patients in time for November 25, known as Green Wednesday in the cannabis industry, as many patients traditionally stock-up on cannabis products for the holiday season.

Customers looking for new product forms and tastes as they stock-up for the holiday season will find five new products on Surterra Wellness dispensary shelves . These include:

Heights Dark Chocolate Bar : Each bar of rich chocolate contains approximately 100 mg of THC per bar and approximately 5 mg THC per piece and are vegan.

: Each bar of rich chocolate contains approximately 100 mg of THC per bar and approximately 5 mg THC per piece and are vegan. Heights Sublingual Tablets: These are the first tablets available to patients in Florida that come in a sweet mint flavor and contain a discreet micro-dose of approximately 2.5 mg of THC per tablet and are vegan.

These are the first tablets available to patients in that come in a sweet mint flavor and contain a discreet micro-dose of approximately 2.5 mg of THC per tablet and are vegan. Coral Reefer Chews : Three new product offerings in pineapple, tangerine and mixed berry flavors, each contain approximately 5 mg of THC per chew and are vegan.

: Three new product offerings in pineapple, tangerine and mixed berry flavors, each contain approximately 5 mg of THC per chew and are vegan. Surterra Wellness Sublingual Drops : Similar to a traditional lozenge, these are sugar-free available in three targeted cannabinoid ratios of 12.5:1 (orange), 1:1 (lemon), and 1:9 (watermelon) with approximately 5 mg of total active cannabinoids per piece.

: Similar to a traditional lozenge, these are sugar-free available in three targeted cannabinoid ratios of 12.5:1 (orange), 1:1 (lemon), and 1:9 (watermelon) with approximately 5 mg of total active cannabinoids per piece. Surterra Wellness Sublingual TheraGels: The first of its kind on the market, these dissolvable soft gels are available in watermelon with two dosing options of approximately 2.5 mg and approximately 5 mg of THC per theragel.

"Green Wednesday is a day when our customers stock up on our cannabis products for the holidays and this year customers will be excited by our broad variety of new formats, flavors that include delicious flavors, and discreet microdosing offerings. We are most excited about our new brand Heights, which we are introducing with a delicious dark chocolate bar and Florida's first sublingual in a cool mint flavor," said Liz Conway, President of Surterra Wellness / Parallel Florida. "While holiday shopping will look a little different than last year as we continue our COVID-19 safety measures, and encourage order ahead and curbside delivery, our aim is to please our Florida patients and keep them coming back to Surterra Wellness by introducing the best and most innovative products on the shelves at a variety of price points and offer compelling holiday discounts and promotions."

Starting today Tuesday, November 24, all 39 Surterra Wellness retail locations will run four holiday promotions for our customers continuing throughout the week of Thanksgiving. Patients filling their baskets have the opportunity to save between 20% to 30% on select products and receive complimentary branded merchandise. In an effort to increase patient safety and accessibility, Surterra Wellness will extend store hours indefinitely, provide virtual consultations and offer pre-ordering and pre-payment options through its new Good2Go platform.

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas ; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. Parallel also has a license under its Goodblend brand in Pennsylvania for vertically-integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a medical cannabis research partnership with the University of Pittsburgh. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company conducts advanced cannabis science through Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company, and conducts R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveParallel.com , or on Instagram and LinkedIn .

