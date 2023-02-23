Survale and Talent Board Continue Partnership for the 2023 Candidate Experience Awards (CandE) Benchmark Research Program

Survale enters its 6th year hosting a Lite version of their platform for the CandEs benchmark research to help companies measure their candidate experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Survale, the leading talent feedback platform for automatically measuring and diagnosing candidate experience and hiring issues in real time, has entered its 6th year hosting the 2023 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program. Survale is also a Global Underwriter sponsor for Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards.

"We're very excited to have Survale continue to power our CandE benchmark research program that helps hundreds of companies each year benchmark their overall candidate experience from pre-application to onboarding," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Survale's unique capabilities as a feedback and analytics platform for measuring candidate experience reaffirms them as our ideal partner to help participating companies access and analyze their CandE Awards research benchmark data."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"The Survale Platform's role in supporting and presenting the Talent Board benchmark data gives potential clients a taste of Survale's full capability of using feedback from candidates, recruiters and hiring managers to diagnose and optimize the specific people, processes and technologies they use to hire," said Jason Moreau, co-founder and CEO of Survale.

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit https://survale.com/.

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

