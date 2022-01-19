Survale and Talent Board Renew Partnership for the 2022 Candidate Experience Awards (CandE) Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Survale , the leading talent feedback platform for automatically measuring candidate experience in real time, has entered its 5th year hosting the 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program . Survale is also a Global Underwriter sponsor for Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards.

Survale Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"We're very excited to have Survale continue to power our CandE benchmark research program that helps hundreds of companies each year measure and understand their overall candidate experience from pre-application to onboarding," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Survale's unique capabilities as a feedback and analytics platform for measuring candidate experience reaffirms them as our ideal partner to help participating companies access and analyze their CandE Awards research data."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"Talent Board's mission of helping companies improve their recruiting, hiring, and overall candidate experience aligns perfectly with our mission of helping recruiting leaders and their teams measure and understand their talent experiences year round and using real-time, "always on" data to optimize hiring processes," said Jason Moreau, co-founder and CEO of Survale. "Through our win-win partnership, the Talent Board gets access to Survale's platform to conduct their research and participants get access to a limited use version of Survale's award winning analytics to view their results."

To learn more about Talent Board and Survale, join us for our upcoming CandE Chats and Program Overviews coming up here starting January 27.

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing, and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media contact:

Kevin Grossman

[email protected]

831-419-6810

SOURCE Talent Board