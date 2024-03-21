Survale and The CandEs Continue Partnership for the 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program

Survale enters its 7th year hosting a Lite version of their platform for the CandE Benchmark Research Program to help companies measure and understand their candidate experience

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CandEs , a research and awards program focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience and now part of ERE Media, today announced that Survale , the leading talent feedback platform for automatically measuring and diagnosing candidate experience and hiring issues in real time, has entered its 7th year hosting the 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program . Survale is also a Global Underwriter sponsor for The CandEs.

Survale Candidate Experience Benchmark Research & Awards Program

"We're thrilled to have Survale continue to be our research program survey and data platform that helps companies big and small across industries each year benchmark their candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, VP of Research, ERE Media . "Survale's new special survey features this year enable companies to brand their surveys, encourage candidates to give Glassdoor reviews, and encourage them to refer others."

The annual CandE Benchmark Research Program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates to help them improve their recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the CandE Benchmark Research Program has evaluated responses from over 2,000 employers and 1.6 million global job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response of mostly candidates who were not hired.

"We are extremely excited to once again partner with The CandE Benchmark Research Program, providing our award-winning platform," said Jason Moreau, Co-Founder and CEO of Survale. "Survale's Lite version, combined with The CandE's custom research and benchmarks provide participants an important window into the results of their candidate experience efforts."

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, allowing organizations to optimize and align their people, processes and technologies to deliver world class talent experiences. For more information, visit: survale.com .

About The CandEs

The Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program (The CandEs) is the first program of its kind focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Also known as The CandEs, the program was founded by Talent Board in 2011 and is now part of ERE Media. The CandE Benchmark Research Program delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.eremedia.com/candidate-experience.

