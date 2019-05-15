Survale Returns as Global Underwriter and Survey Platform of 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Survale, the leading survey platform for measuring candidate and employee experience, returns as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program, the survey and data management platform for the Talent Board, as well as joining the Talent Board underwriter sponsor advisory board.

"We're very excited to again to have Survale power the Talent Board benchmark research program helping hundreds of companies understand their overall candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Survale's feedback and analytics platform for measuring candidate experience makes them an ideal partner to help participating companies access and analyze their CandE Awards data in order to better understand and improve their candidate experience."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open .

"Each year Survale and the Talent Board continue to refine our partnership, providing an elegant solution for conducting and presenting research through a limited, view-only version of Survale," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "And CandE participants can expand their usage of the platform to augment the Talent Board's benchmark data with Survale's continuous feedback to optimize their recruitment operations around day-in, day-out candidate experience excellence."

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington DC: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About Survale

Survale is a Workforce Analytics Platform providing employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon satisfaction and engagement data from candidates and employees as they traverse the hiring process. From job openings to interview to onboarding to ongoing employee feedback and Quality of Hire, Survale has the tools to measure. For more information, visit www.survale.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

