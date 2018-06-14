Survale Returns as Global Underwriter of 2018 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Survale, the leading platform for measuring candidate and employee experience, continues as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2018 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards and the data management platform for the Talent Board benchmark research program.

Talent Board

"We're very excited that Survale continues to power the Talent Board benchmark research program that elevates and promotes a quality candidate experience," said Ed Newman, chairman and co-founder of Talent Board. "Survale's feedback and analytics platform for measuring candidate experience makes them an ideal partner to help participating companies access and analyze their CandE Awards data in order to better understand and improve their candidate experience."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers and nearly 750,000 job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2018 CandE program is now open.

"Survale is again proud to sponsor and power the CandEs by providing our platform for the Talent Board to conduct their candidate experience research. All participating employers will be able to see their candidate responses updated regularly and compared to the aggregate benchmarks using Survale," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "Survale and the Talent Board share a common goal of helping employers hire more effectively by delighting candidates better throughout the recruitment cycle."

Additional information about the 2018 Candidate Experience Awards can be accessed at: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

HR and talent acquisition professionals can also attend the 2018 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 15 in Orlando, FL: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About Survale

Survale is a Workforce Analytics Platform providing employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon satisfaction and engagement data from candidates and employees as they traverse the hiring process. From job openings to interview to onboarding to ongoing employee feedback and Quality of Hire, Survale has the tools to measure. For more information, visit www.survale.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

197110@email4pr.com

8314196810

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survale-returns-as-global-underwriter-of-2018-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-300666282.html

SOURCE Talent Board

Related Links

http://www.thetalentboard.org

