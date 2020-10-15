Surveillance Company Expands Despite COVID Recession

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based IC Realtime LLC has welcomed two new international marketing partners in a leap of faith up and during the COVID-19 recession.

The new firms are Minnesota-based international business development and marketing firm The BIG Corp and Caribbean/Latin American marketing company Polaris Controls.

"Our business is already international, but adding these new stellar marketing talents will help us grow that even more in 2021," according to IC Realtime founder & CEO Matt Sailor.

IC Realtime was an early adopter of AV integration and control technologies, building in compatibility with top control systems like Savant and Crestron directly into their operating software. Now a fellow industry pioneer is joining IC Realtime.

Pete Baker, a 30-year electronics industry veteran, has proven his ability to grow sales and manage businesses. At Remote Technologies Inc. (RTI), Baker spent 12 years building the brand globally. His strategies achieved a 2,900% sales increase. In 2018, Baker founded BIG (Baker International Group), which provides business development, global expansion, sales, and marketing for companies in the CE industry.

"IC Realtime is the typical tech firm that spends all its time & resources making excellent products so never have the time to promote them. That's where BIG's team is the perfect fit," Baker pointed out. "IC Realtime's new gear and prosumer Dash lines are a leap forward, driving sales, and BIG is there to help."

IC Realtime's headquarters location in South Florida has always meant a presence in the Caribbean and Latin America markets, so adding Miami-based Polaris Controls was a no-brainer.

Polaris Controls has a large stable of in-country reps already representing AV firms like Savant and Onkyo Installation. They feel the region's AV "pulse" and can see where IC Realtime's gear will fit.

Polaris Control's Ariel Enrique Gutiérrez puts it this way: "IC Realtime is our South Florida neighbor, and we're perfectly positioned with the regional contacts and reps to do justice to IC Realtime's new products," Gutiérrez concludes. "Frankly, it's a rush - we love seeing our knowledge help this region's businesses grow."

IC Realtime's Matt Sailor is enthusiastic about the two newest additions to the IC Realtime team. "I can't wait to see what new business these guys can build for us," Sailor said. "When the COVID recession recedes over the next few months, the "delayed job" dam will break. We need to be on a surfboard riding that wave, not drowning in it. Ariel and Pete and their crews will be a significant part of that."

