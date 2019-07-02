Survey & Ballot Systems Adding Key Professionals as Part of Succession Plan

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS), a leading provider of election services to member-based organizations, today announced the addition of three new hires starting this September in the roles of operations, administration and sales. All three are part of a long-term succession plan as sons of co-owners Jon G. Westerhaus and Peter M. Westerhaus.

"The time is right to develop the next generation of ownership and I'm excited by the energy these three bring toward serving the customer and growing this company," said Jon Westerhaus, SBS president. More than 500 organizations rely on SBS to offer the latest in election solutions for all their voting needs.

In 29 years of business, brothers Jon and Peter have moved the company from startup to an influential professional services company. "The talent of these three hires, Dave, John and Peter Westerhaus, will help us maintain our market edge in both technology and product offerings," said Peter, who serves as vice president.

SBS has earned a reputation for offering secure and fair voting solutions on a worldwide scale to cooperatives, professional societies, mutual and agricultural associations, credit unions, unions and other organizations that engage members through governance and operational votes. SBS' task is to help enfranchise members into the voting or survey process and bring validity to the tabulated results.

About the new SBS team members

Joining SBS in an operations role is Dave J. Westerhaus, who previously worked as a project management contractor at CHS Inc. focusing on IT security, compliance and infrastructure projects. Dave is a 2017 graduate of Saint John's University (MN) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in global business leadership.

John P. Westerhaus, CPA, will have primary duties in administration, drawing on his audit experience in public accounting at KPMG and at Merrill Corporation as a senior analyst in their financial reporting and technical accounting group. John is a 2014 graduate of the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and marketing.

Peter J. Westerhaus will work in sales, using his experience as an investment banking analyst for Lake Street Capital Markets where he helped facilitate equity capital market transactions and M&A advisory services. He is the founder and chair of Achieving Cures Together, a nonprofit that targets microbial restoration research. Peter graduated in 2016 from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management with a Bachelor of Science in finance and was also a linebacker on the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team.

About SBS: Survey & Ballot Systems Inc. has been setting the standard in election management since 1990. We connect associations, cooperatives, clubs and financial institutions with their members through online, paper and hybrid elections, surveys and evaluations. For more information, please visit www.surveyandballotsystems.com.

Contact:

Tony Hoff

thoff@surveyandballotsystems.com

7653 Anagram Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

952-974-2300

