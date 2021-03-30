Survey & Ballot Systems Gives a Blueprint to Unions Wanting to Offer Online Voting Option

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS), a leading provider of voting services, announced today the publication of "The Blueprint to Successful Union Elections", a free resource providing guidance to unions as they navigate voting options while remaining in compliance with the regulations.

The eBook outlines best practices and strategies for successful union elections. Readers of "The Blueprint to Successful Union Elections" will learn:

The standards of conducting union officer elections

How important it is to ensure that union bylaws are current

The keys to selecting a compliant elections partner

How to increase voter participation

"SBS developed this eBook to provide a resource to unions across the country who are looking for new ways to safely and securely conduct their voting events," states Tony Hoff, marketing director at SBS.

"The Blueprint to Successful Union Elections" outlines best practices for union leadership and members wanting to create a plan to include an online voting option for future elections.

"While there are still many official steps to take in order to make online voting an option for most unions and locals, since the beginning of the pandemic, barriers have been adjusted for some making it more achievable," added Hoff.

The eBook contains comprehensive information about guidelines and standards established by the Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) and the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act (LMRDA) and how they apply to online voting. It covers ballot secrecy, election security, anonymity and transparency.

Download the complimentary eBook here.

Survey & Ballot Systems works with the world's top member-based organizations to plan and manage voting needs. From traditional paper ballot elections to hybrid voting systems and online voting, SBS is the trusted third-party partner to run the voting process or provide everything for a successful self-administered online election. SBS has been setting the standard in election management since 1990.

For more information, contact Clare Cade, marketing coordinator, Survey & Ballot Systems.

952-974-2300

