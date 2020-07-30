Survey & Ballot Systems Releases eBook on Voting in Digital Boardrooms

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS), a leading provider of voting services, announced today the publication of Voting in Virtual Board Meetings, a free resource providing guidelines to member organizations as they navigate the new world of voting during virtual meetings.

The eBook outlines best practices and strategies for successful virtual board meetings. Readers of Voting in Virtual Board Meetings will learn:

Five steps to seamlessly transition from in-person to remote meetings

How to establish a quorum during virtual meetings

Responsibilities organizations have in developing rules, guidelines, and standards

How to manage virtual voting as a meeting host and participant

"SBS developed Voting in Virtual Board Meetings to provide a free resource containing information on establishing a quorum, rules, guidelines and standards for virtual meetings and, most importantly, how to properly and securely handle voting during online meetings," states Tony Hoff, marketing director at SBS.

The eBook also comes with a free trial offer of DirectVoteLive® – a unique, flexible virtual voting system that can be used alongside any online meeting software.

"SBS created DirectVoteLive in response to requests from dozens of member organization partners, and has revolutionized how votes are cast and recorded confidentially and securely," said Hoff. "It engages people during a virtual meeting and allows them to express opinions, drives good governance, and improves the efficiency of your meeting."

Voting in Virtual Board Meetings is a complimentary resource available at: https://www.surveyandballotsystems.com/ebooks/voting-in-virtual-boardrooms/

Survey & Ballot Systems works with the world's top member-based organizations to plan and manage voting needs. From virtual boardroom voting to paper, online and hybrid voting systems, SBS is the trusted third-party partner to run the voting process or provide everything needed for a successful self-administered online election.

Learn how to seamlessly transition from in-person to virtual board meetings.

