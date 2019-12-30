Survey & Ballot Systems Wins BoardRoom Magazine 'Excellence in Achievement' Award

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey & Ballot Systems is pleased to announce its myDirectVote product has been honored by BoardRoom magazine with an "Excellence in Achievement" award.

The "Excellence in Achievement" awards are the private club industry's only awards recognizing club business partners. Industry peers and experts review and select each winner to recognize outstanding suppliers and consultants representing various aspects of course and club operations. The 2019 winners are announced in the November/December issue of BoardRoom magazine.

BoardRoom Magazine Award Stamp

Survey & Ballot Systems was selected for overall excellence in its respective field, achievements, innovation, vision for future growth and continued impact on private club operations.

"This came as a pleasant surprise, we're grateful to receive the award and are appreciative of the partnerships we share with clubs across the country," said Peter Westerhaus, Survey & Ballot Systems vice president. "myDirectVote is the leading self-administered online voting platform and we are honored to have this innovative technology recognized by the clubs who utilize it."

myDirectVote is the fast, secure, easy-to-use online voting app for elections of up to 5,000 voters. The technology is used by clubs, associations, co-ops, credit unions and other member organizations around the world.

Survey & Ballot Systems works with the world's top member-based organizations to plan and manage voting needs. From traditional mail-in ballot elections and telephone voting to hybrid voting systems and online voting, SBS is the trusted third-party partner to run the voting process or provide everything needed for a successful self-administered online election. SBS has been setting the standard in election management since 1990.

Contact:

Tony Hoff

thoff@surveyandballotsystems.com

7653 Anagram Drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344

952-974-2300

