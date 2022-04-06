Survey: Mitratech's TeamConnect ranked the most widely used system

"TeamConnect has received industry accolades, and it's even more exciting to be recognized by our users as a leader" Tweet this

The survey gathers comprehensive data on legal staffing, spending, organizational structure, operations, outside counsel management, and technology with 65% of the respondents among the Fortune 500.

TeamConnect is the proven end-to-end platform for Legal Operations to deliver more efficient legal services to the rest of the organization, combining matter management, e-billing, legal spend management, document management, reporting and analytics, and processing automation.

"We are thrilled to have TeamConnect named in this top spot as the most widely used matter management system in the venerable HBR Consulting Law Department Survey," said Mike Williams, CEO, of Mitratech. "TeamConnect has received industry accolades by various analyst firms, and it's even more exciting to be recognized by our users as a leader. This distinction reflects the strong partnership we have with our clients who co-innovate alongside us to drive improved legal results and outcomes for their organizations."

Mitratech's TeamConnect was recognized as an industry leader in the 2021 Hyperion Research MarketView™ and the IDC MarketScape Analyst Reports – Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment.

The full survey results are available here: https://info.hbrconsulting.com/benchmarking-legal-information-services-survey-takeaways-2021

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across the enterprise. Mitratech is a partner to more than 1,800 organizations across the globe, spanning over 160 countries.

Mitratech Holdings Inc. is majority-owned by Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan (OTPP), a leading global investment firm. A minority stake in Mitratech is owned by Hg Capital.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

