MFour Now Ingesting 1M ChatGPT Conversations Every 22 Days

Faster ingestion and a larger opt-in panel are giving brands visibility into how consumers interact with AI like never before.

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour Data Research, Inc., provider of the largest first-party U.S. consumer survey panel and the only platform connecting nine deterministic data streams to a single consumer identity, today announced that its ChatGPT Conversation Data initiative ingested more than one million conversations between April 20 and May 11, 2026 — compressing what was previously a monthly milestone into just 22 days. The company also confirmed it is on pace to surpass 50,000 monthly active conversation contributors (MAU) by the end of Q2, expanding the dataset's freshness and statistical reliability.

From Monthly Milestones to Continuous Signal

Brands, advertisers, and research firms can now track and search AI prompting behaviors week over week, keeping pace with how quickly those behaviors are shifting.

Consumer Journeys at Scale

Because every conversation is linked to the same consumer's app usage, web browsing, GPS-verified location visits, receipt-level purchases, demographics, attitudes, and survey responses, brands have a lens into the path-to-purchase: Gen Z parents researching baby gear, mid-income households comparing EVs, suburban shoppers triangulating AI advice with in-store visits. Third-party or aggregated AI datasets cannot deliver this kind of cross-tabbed view, and traditional survey panels cannot deliver it with the behavioral grounding that makes it actionable.

Privacy-First by Design

Every conversation is contributed under MFour's Fair Trade Data® model — consumers explicitly opt in through MFour's Surveys On The Go® app (the #1 consumer research app in the App Store with 170K+ five-star reviews), are fairly compensated for their participation, and can opt out at any time. All data is PII-scrubbed before ingestion. Because MFour owns its distribution, there is no reliance on third-party panels, data brokers, scraped sources, or intermediaries — giving organizations a defensible compliance and governance posture that scraped or inferred alternatives cannot match.

Enterprise Access and Delivery

Organizations can license the data or query it directly through MFour's DANI™, an AI-powered research analyst that can take natural-language queries and deliver insights on demand — no data team or data wrangling required. The same signals extend into enterprise workflows through HTTP APIs and MCP server integrations that plug directly into BI tools, dashboards, and agentic AI systems.

"Reaching 1M conversations a month back in January was a milestone. 1M in 22 days is a new benchmark for how this data is accelerating to meet the pace required by our clients," said Chris St. Hilaire, CEO of MFour Data Research. "Brands can see how consumers are prompting AI — then connect it to other behaviors downstream."

Use Cases

Week-Over-Week Trend Detection: Detect shifts in how consumers prompt AI about a category, brand, or product week-over-week, rather than waiting for monthly or quarterly research cycles to surface the change.

Detect shifts in how consumers prompt AI about a category, brand, or product week-over-week, rather than waiting for monthly or quarterly research cycles to surface the change. Segment-Level Intelligence: Run reliable analyses at the demographic, geographic, or behavioral subgroup level — at a scale and level of specificity that traditional research and anonymous AI datasets cannot match.

Run reliable analyses at the demographic, geographic, or behavioral subgroup level — at a scale and level of specificity that traditional research and anonymous AI datasets cannot match. Intent-to-Action Measurement: Quantify how AI conversations influence downstream behaviors — from web research and app engagement to store visits and receipt-level purchases — to measure the real influence of generative AI on consideration and conversion.

About MFour Data Research

MFour Data Research, founded in 2011, provides validated, connected, opt-in consumer behavior and survey data powered by its Surveys On The Go® app and Fair Trade Data® model. The company's 13M+ consumer panel generates nine deterministic data streams — ChatGPT conversations, location, app usage, web browsing, receipts, demographics, attitudes, survey responses, and behavior-triggered surveys — all connected to a single identity. Through MFour Studio™, organizations access connected behavioral and survey signals to understand consumer journeys and measure outcomes, including via DANI™ (Data Analytics Navigation Instructor), MFour's AI-powered assistant for on-demand analysis across 4 billion monthly buyer signals. MFour is trusted by Samsung, Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Hulu, Keurig Dr Pepper, Papa Johns, and hundreds of other global brands.

SOURCE MFour Data Research