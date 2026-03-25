MFour Adds Another 1M+ ChatGPT Conversations in February, Extending Full Consumer Journey Visibility

Second consecutive month surpassing 1 million opt-in LLM conversations, deepening the industry's only connected view from AI prompt to point of sale.

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour Data Research, Inc., provider of the largest and most-trusted first-party consumer panel in the U.S. and the only platform connecting nine data streams to a single consumer identity, today announced that its ChatGPT Conversation Data initiative surpassed one million ingested conversations for the second consecutive month — reinforcing MFour's position as the only provider delivering a fully connected, privacy-first view from AI prompt to point of sale.

From ChatGPT to Checkout — Connected Consumer Intelligence

What makes ChatGPT Conversation Data uniquely powerful is what it connects to. Every conversation is captured from consumers who have explicitly opted in through MFour's Surveys On The Go® app — the #1 consumer research app in the App Store with 170K+ five-star reviews — and linked to the same consumer's app usage, web browsing, GPS-verified location visits, receipt-level purchases, demographics, attitudes, and survey responses. This creates the industry's only connected view from AI prompt to point of sale, so brands, advertisers and market research firms have full visibility into the entire consumer journey.

Because MFour owns its distribution, data is collected directly from consumers without reliance on third-party panels, data brokers, or intermediaries of any kind. Verified consumers generate 4 billion monthly buyer signals across nine deterministic data streams.

Privacy-First by Design

ChatGPT Conversation Data is built on MFour's Fair Trade Data® model — the same ethical framework that underpins the entire panel. Consumers explicitly opt in to share conversation logs, are compensated fairly for their participation, and can opt out at any time. All data is PII-scrubbed before ingestion. This consent-forward approach gives organizations a defensible compliance and governance foundation versus scraped, inferred, or non-consented alternatives.

Enterprise Access and Delivery

Organizations access ChatGPT Conversation Data and MFour's connected consumer signals through DANI™ (Data Analytics Navigation Instructor), MFour's AI-powered research analyst, which enables users to go directly from natural-language questions to insights — no data team or data wrangling required. Insights extend into enterprise workflows through HTTP APIs and MCP server integrations that plug directly into BI tools, dashboards, and agentic AI systems.

"Reaching one million ChatGPT conversations for the second straight month demonstrates the shift towards generative AI as a primary touchpoint in the consumer journey — and the dataset is only accelerating," said Chris St. Hilaire, CEO of MFour Data Research. "Brands that can't see what consumers are asking AI — nor connect it to what they actually do next — are flying blind in one of the fastest-growing channels influencing purchase decisions. That's exactly the gap we close."

Use Cases

Intent-to-Action Measurement: Quantify how AI conversations influence consumers and connect to downstream behaviors — from web research and app engagement through store visits and purchases — to measure the real influence of generative AI on consideration and conversion.

Quantify how AI conversations influence consumers and connect to downstream behaviors — from web research and app engagement through store visits and purchases — to measure the real influence of generative AI on consideration and conversion. Journey and Decision Mapping: Understand what consumers seek from AI before key decisions and what actions follow — revealing the role of generative AI at every stage of the path-to-purchase.

Understand what consumers seek from AI before key decisions and what actions follow — revealing the role of generative AI at every stage of the path-to-purchase. Product, Brand, and Category Intelligence: Surface unmet needs, feature gaps, competitive positioning, comparison intents, and decision criteria in consumers' own words — at a scale and specificity that traditional research cannot match.

To learn more about MFour's ChatGPT Conversation Data and DANI™, visit https://www.mfour.com/

About MFour Data Research

MFour Data Research, founded in 2011, provides validated, connected, opt-in consumer behavior and survey data powered by its Surveys On The Go® app and Fair Trade Data® model. The company's 13M+ consumer panel generates nine deterministic data streams — ChatGPT conversations, location, app usage, web browsing, receipts, demographics, attitudes, survey responses, and behavior-triggered surveys — all connected to a single identity. Through MFour Studio™, organizations access connected behavioral and survey signals to understand consumer journeys and measure outcomes, including via DANI™ (Data Analytics Navigation Instructor), MFour's AI-powered assistant for on-demand analysis across 4 billion monthly buyer signals. MFour is trusted by Samsung, Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Hulu, Keurig Dr Pepper, Papa Johns, and hundreds of other global brands.

SOURCE MFour Data Research