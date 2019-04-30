Survey: 15% of IT Professionals have Too Many Data Sources to Count

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced, during Ivanti Interchange 2019 in Nashville, Tenn., the results of a survey of 400 IT professionals that captures the challenges faced by IT when it comes to silos, data and implementation.

"It's clear from the results of this survey that IT professionals are in need of a more unified approach when working across organizational departments and resulting silos," said Duane Newman, vice president, product management at Ivanti. "Security remains a major data insights requirement, but it's also important to note that IT organizations need to find better ways to work with their data or it will continue to impact other critical IT priorities."

Among its notable findings, the research revealed that when dealing with silos in IT and departments, three key priorities suffer the most, including: automation (46%), user productivity and troubleshooting (42%) and customer experience (41%). The findings did show that onboarding/offboarding suffers the least (20%) due to silos – so it appears that IT and HR have one of the better working relationships.

When looking for real-time insight, security is still king. 70% of IT professionals said they wanted to know most about security status over other priorities. Respondents were least interested in real-time insights around warranty data.

Other noteworthy findings of the survey include:

15% of IT professionals say they have too many data sources to count

More than half of IT professionals (51%) report they have to work with their data for days, weeks or more, before its actionable

Only 10% of respondents said the data they receive is actionable within minutes

One in three respondents said they have the resources to act on their data but more than half (52%) said they only sometimes have the resources

The complete survey findings can be found here.

Methodology

The survey polled more than 400 IT professionals. Research was generated by Ivanti in April 2019.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

