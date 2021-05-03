Survey: 4 in 10 Floridians Delay Medical Procedures Over Affordability, High Deductibles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four in 10 Floridians are delaying medical procedures due to affordability and high deductibles, and many would prefer health care providers who offer ways to avoid crippling medical debt, according to a new statewide survey1 released by innovative fintech company Care Cap Plus .

"As a medical professional, I find these survey results very disturbing," said Dr. Jonathan Weiser, a reconstructive surgeon in Hollywood, Florida. "Delaying preventive or necessary health care could lead to more serious health concerns and higher costs. Early diagnosis is key to preventing breast cancer and long-term debilitating and chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and more."

Working with health care providers across the country, Care Cap Plus offers patients an option to afford the care they need without fees, interest, or penalties. By providing options for interest-free and no-fee payment plans for high out-of-pocket expenses, the company helps reduce the number of people delaying procedures over affordability issues.

Survey findings include:

39% of respondents say they have delayed a medical procedure because they couldn't afford it or the deductible.



Among those who have delayed due to cost, the largest number (76%) cited dental or orthodontic work. Next, but with half as many responses, was putting off an urgent or critical procedure such as a diagnostic test or surgery (36%).



Nearly 4 in 10 Floridians with a medical expense not covered by insurance will dip into savings (38%) or use a personal credit card (37%). Just over one-third would choose not to have the procedure (35%).

The CDC reported last June that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to adults delaying or avoiding medical care, and the fear of significant medical debt is a factor in many decisions whether to seek care or treatment.

"Medical debt in this country is an enormous problem, and unfortunately the options for paying for medical expenses only compound the problem," said Care Cap Plus CEO James Giordano."People shouldn't have to go into debt to stay healthy or get necessary medical care."

Since its launch almost two years ago, Care Cap Plus has worked with health care providers across the country to offer patients an option to get the care they need and want without fees, interest, or penalties, reducing the number of people who are delaying procedures due to affordability issues or high deductibles.

"As a result of our partnership with Care Cap, the number of patients we've been able to help has risen significantly," said Dr. Robert Jason, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist based out of New York. "With Care Cap Plus as an option, my patients can seek the care they need and want without going into debt, and focus on living healthier and happier lives."

1Statewide survey of 600 Florida voters, conducted February 13-16, 2021, by Sachs Media's Breakthrough Research division. Margin of error +/ -4.4 % at 95% confidence level.

