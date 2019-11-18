Survey: 6 In 10 Workers Met With Mishaps When Starting A New Job

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first days on a job aren't always smooth sailing, suggests new research from global staffing firm Accountemps. While nearly all professionals surveyed (95%) said their company has an onboarding process, and 79% rated it as effective, 59% of employees have experienced a mishap when starting a position. The most common challenges include technology issues (39%), lack of necessary supplies (24%) and not being introduced to colleagues (21%).

Workers were asked, "In your opinion, how effective is your company's process for onboarding new employees?" Their responses:

Very effective 33% Somewhat effective 46% Not very effective 13% Not effective at all 3% Do not have an onboarding process 5%

Workers were also asked, "Which of the following, if any, have you experienced when starting a new job?" Their responses:*

Technology (e.g. computer, phone, security access) wasn't properly set up 39% Necessary supplies were not provided 24% Didn't get introduced to coworkers 21% Didn't receive an overview of the company and policies 20% Didn't receive a tour of the office 17% I haven't experienced mishaps when starting a new job 41% *Multiple responses were permitted.

"Seemingly minor missteps can have a major impact on new employee morale," said Michael Steinitz, senior executive director for Accountemps, a division of Robert Half. "In today's market, where employees are in the driver's seat, it's especially important for companies to make a good first impression. Managers need to pay attention to even the smallest details so new hires feel welcomed and empowered to start contributing right away."

Steinitz added, "Temporary and contract workers are playing bigger roles at companies and should also be properly onboarded. Helping interim professionals start off on the right foot and build rapport with colleagues can make the transition easier if they become full-time hires."

About the Research

The survey was developed by Accountemps and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in the United States.

