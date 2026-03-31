Survey: 60% of Corporate America Hasn't Moved Beyond Early AI Adoption--Yet

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The buzz around AI is loud but its impact on the workplace remains muted. New research finds that 60% of organizations are experimenting with AI but have yet to operationalize it at scale.

The Conference Board report, which surveyed more than 250 HR leaders, finds most organizations are still in early-stage AI adoption, with fewer than half integrating it into workflows, measuring its impact, or embedding it enterprise-wide.

The report also shows that AI has yet to meaningfully impact the climb up the corporate ladder: More than half of surveyed workers believe AI skills could boost their chances of promotion, but 56% of HR leaders say AI fluency still plays little or no role in advancement.

And despite widespread fears of AI-driven job loss, just 6% of organizations cite AI as a primary reason for layoffs.

"We're at an inflection point for AI adoption. Use of the technology is happening very rapidly and there is massive investment behind it, yet the measurable impacts have yet to materialize," said Robin Erickson, PhD, Head of Human Capital Research at The Conference Board. "Leaders now have an opportunity to align talent strategies, leadership development, and workforce planning with emerging AI capabilities—not just today's use cases."

Key findings include:

AI adoption is growing, but most organizations remain in early stages.

60% of organizations are at early stages of AI maturity, primarily focused on experimentation.

Only 11% report more advanced AI integration.

Workers see AI skills as key to advancement, but its not yet a decisive factor in promotions.

Just over half (52%) of workers said that improving their AI skills would affect their chances of promotion to at least a moderate extent.

However, AI fluency is not yet a standard requirement for promotions, with 56% of HR leaders saying it plays little or no role in advancement today.

Organizations at higher levels of AI maturity are more likely to consider AI fluency in advancement decisions, while those at earlier stages are less likely to do so.

Cost-cutting continues—but AI is not the primary driver.

Layoffs remain common, with 37% of organizations reporting workforce reductions in the past six months.

Just 6% cite AI as a primary reason for layoffs; restructuring and financial pressures dominate.

Hybrid work endures as the dominant model and the one most desired by workers.

51% of organizations primarily use hybrid work arrangements.

Fully remote work continues to decline (6%), while fully on-site work has increased (43%).

83% of workers rank workplace flexibility among their most important benefits, beyond a competitive salary.

Talent challenges diverge sharply across workforce segments.

83% of organizations with industry and manual services workers report difficulty finding talent, compared to 63% for office workers.

Retention challenges are more than twice as high for manual workers (63%) than for office workers (27%).

Leaders and workers remain misaligned on employee experience.

Workers consistently rate their well-being and engagement higher than leaders perceive.

The largest gaps persist in mental health and well-being—areas leaders find hardest to measure.

"Hybrid work, flexibility, and talent pressures are not temporary trends—they are defining features of the modern workplace," said Diana Scott, US Human Capital Center Leader at The Conference Board. "At the same time, AI is introducing a new layer of transformation that organizations must prepare for now, even if its full impact has yet to materialize."

To remain competitive and resilient, CHROs and business leaders should:

Define and embed AI fluency into leadership development and workforce strategies, ensuring AI skill expectations are understood by workers.

Balance cost discipline with investments in future skills.

Design hybrid work with purpose, focusing on collaboration, development, and well-being.

Address talent shortages with differentiated strategies across workforce segments.

Improve measurement of employee well-being and experience to close perception gaps.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.TCB.org

SOURCE The Conference Board