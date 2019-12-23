Survey: 62% of Millennials Would Put Pet's Health Before Their Own

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Putting Fido first. HealthPocket, a free information source designed to help consumers find medical coverage, today released results of a millennial health insurance survey which found that 62% of millennials would take their pet to the vet before going to the doctor for themselves.

While millennials love their pets, they also like their health insurance, with 89% reporting they currently have coverage. According to the survey results, four in ten (40%) of millennials have even stayed at a job they weren't happy at in order to keep their health insurance. When it comes to paying their medical bills, nearly half (47%) admit to having to ask their parents for help. However, 54% report having gone without health insurance at some point.

The survey asked about certain behaviors and found that millennials rely on technology when it comes to their health. Seventy nine percent say they ask "Dr. Google" about an ailment before making an appointment to see an actual doctor. When millennials do see a doctor, 63% think they should be able to text their doctor directly. Almost half (45%) are more likely to try telemedicine before visiting a doctor's office.

Some other key findings:

50% of millennials have used the wellness benefits of their health insurance policy

21% use a drop-in clinic for their routine medical care

44% don't get an annual physical each year

26% don't make a regular yearly visit to a primary care physician

45% only go to their primary care physician once a year for their annual physical

51% of millennials have life insurance

25% of millennials have pet insurance

ABOUT HEALTHPOCKET: HealthPocket is a free information source designed to help consumers find medical coverage. Whether you are looking for Medicare, Medicaid or an individual health insurance plan, we will help you compare benefits and coverage, understand your out-of-pocket healthcare costs and help you to find the right healthcare option. We receive our data from government, non-profit, and private sources, and you should confirm key provisions of your coverage with your selected health plan. If you select an individual plan presented on our site, you will be directed (via a click or a call) to one of our partners who can help you with your application. Our website is not a health insurance agency and not affiliated with and does not represent or endorse any health plan. HealthPocket, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Plan Intermediaries Holdings LLC, which is a subsidiary of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ)

METHODOLOGY:

The results above were gathered through an online poll of over one thousand people who are between the ages of 20-35. The poll was conducted in early December 2019 and was weighted to get representative samples from each state based on population. Race, education, and health insurance status were not examined. The margin of error across survey responses is estimated at +2.7%/-2.7%.

