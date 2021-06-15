Survey: 65 Percent of Built Environment Employees Say It's Important to Increase Diversity

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around two-thirds (65%) of employees have indicated that it is important or extremely important to increase the diversity of the built environment, according to the 2021 Built Environment Social Equity Survey of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

Eighteen organizations participated in the survey, including the American Institute of Architects, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, Building Owners and Managers Association International, Construction Management Association of America, Construction Specifications Institute, A Council for the American Society of Interior Designers, Design-Build Institute of America, Energy & Environmental Building Alliance, Green Building Initiative, Institute of Real Estate Management, International Code Council, International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants, New Buildings Institute, Northwest Energy Efficiency Council & Smart Buildings Center, Regional Hispanic Contractors Association, RMC Research & Education Foundation, and U.S. Green Building Council.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion, specifically in leadership positions, must be a priority in the building industry," said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. "The built environment needs a workforce and culture transformation, and this survey is just the first step to establish baseline data and set actionable goals. NIBS remains dedicated to the work that lies ahead."

In March, NIBS enlisted market research and consulting firm Avenue M Group to conduct the survey and analyze data. Nearly 12,000 responses were collected.

Among the findings:

The majority of survey respondents are employed full-time (71%) and have been in the built environment for more than 20 years.

Nearly three-fourths (74%) of survey respondents identify as White.

Sixty-three percent of respondents work in private industry or business and 23% work in government.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents are men, and almost three in 10 (28%) are women.

Sixty-six percent of women respondents indicated they experienced discrimination or prejudice in the built environment based on gender.

More than two in five (43%) employed/working respondents indicated their company has a program or initiative dedicated to DEI.

Younger respondents and women were more likely to indicate the importance to increase the diversity of the built environment.

Black or African-American respondents (91%), South Asian respondents (89%), East Asian respondents (84%), and Hispanic or Latina/Latino/Latinx respondents (79%) were more likely than White respondents (64%) to indicate it is important or extremely important to increase the diversity of the built environment.

For more information about NIBS' commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit nibs.org/about/diversity-inclusion.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the construction of housing and commercial buildings. NIBS is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization. It was established by Congress in 1974. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences

