Survey: 7 In 10 Managers Consider Consistent Temporary Work Comparable To Full-Time Job When Assessing Applicants

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary work is gaining an equal footing with traditional, full-time employment when it comes to job qualifications, suggests new research from staffing firm Accountemps. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of senior managers from across a variety of industries reported they consider a long period of consistent temporary work comparable to a full-time job when evaluating candidates.

Over half (53%) of employers surveyed also said they are more open to hiring interim workers to bridge gaps while looking for a full-time employee than they were two years ago. Results show firms with 100-999 employees are most open to bringing on temporary staff during full-time hiring searches.

"With very low unemployment, it's challenging to find candidates for open positions, but the work still needs to get done. Temporary professionals can bridge gaps during full-time hiring searches and leaves of absence, ease workloads, and help prevent burnout," said Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of Accountemps, a division of Robert Half. "Firms can also benefit from bringing in new employees on a temporary-to-hire basis. During the 'trial period,' managers can better gauge a candidate's fit for the position and the company's workplace culture."

Steinitz added that interim work can be a valuable option for those looking to accelerate or change careers. "Temporary assignments can help you build your resume and gain additional skills you can take with you to your next job. College students, recent graduates or professionals who are looking for new opportunities and need to build experience should consider interim work."

The survey was developed by Accountemps and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers at companies in the United States with 20 or more employees.

