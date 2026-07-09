Survey: 72% of Americans Don't Know They Can Buy an Air Purifier With Pre-Tax HSA/FSA Dollars

New TrustedAir research finds the gap holds even among account holders and that 75% would be more likely to buy if they knew it qualified.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rising summer air-quality concerns, a new survey from TrustedAir, maker of the TrustedAir TruFlow Air Purifier, finds most Americans are overlooking a way to pay for a purifier with money they've already set aside. In a national survey of 500 U.S. adults, 72% didn't know air purifiers can be purchased with health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA) funds when accompanied by a letter of medical necessity.

72% of adults didn't know air purifiers qualify for HSA and FSA funds

The gap holds even among account holders. Nearly half of respondents (48%) had an HSA or FSA, yet 57% of that group still didn't know an air purifier was an eligible expense.

Eligibility also moves decisions: 75% said they'd be more likely to buy an air purifier if they knew it qualified, rising to 89% among those who hold the accounts. The need is real: 84% said someone in their household has allergies, asthma, or dust and dander sensitivity.

The barrier isn't cost. Asked why they'd never used the funds this way, the most common answer was simply "I didn't know I could" (41%).

"People are leaving their own pre-tax money on the table," said a spokesperson for TrustedAir. "For a household dealing with allergies, dust, or pet dander, an air purifier is exactly the kind of purchase those accounts were designed to cover. Most just don't realize it qualifies."

TrustedAir built its checkout to close that gap. The TrustedAir TruFlow Air Purifier, a HEPA purifier with a real-time sensor that shows indoor particulate levels, offers an HSA/FSA payment option through Truemed, which coordinates the letter of medical necessity as part of the purchase.

Survey Methodology: Conducted online in July 2026 among 500 U.S. adults, balanced to the national adult population by age, gender, and region. As an opt-in online sample, results reflect a credibility interval.

About TrustedAir: TrustedAir is a direct-to-consumer air quality company in Sarasota, Florida. Its TruFlow Air Purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture airborne particles including dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander, paired with a real-time sensor showing indoor particulate levels. Available at trustedair.com.

Media Contact: Brock Gratton, (877) 869-1507, [email protected]

SOURCE TrustedAir