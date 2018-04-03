Survey: 74% Of Physicians Favor Medicaid Work Requirements

The single-question survey asked physicians what their position is on the new Medicaid work requirements policy. Over half (56.6%) said they feel very favorably about the policy, while 17.8 percent indicated they feel somewhat favorably. By contrast, only 9.2% of physicians said they feel very unfavorably toward the policy while 8.4 percent said they feel somewhat unfavorably. The remaining eight percent of physicians indicated they feel neither favorably nor unfavorably about the policy.

"The survey strongly suggests that the majority of physicians would like to move away from the Medicaid status quo," said Travis Singleton, executive vice president of Merritt Hawkins. "Many physicians have been frustrated for years because Medicaid often pays less than their costs of providing care. Physicians have to limit the number of Medicaid patients they treat for that reason and want to focus on those who need care the most."

Three states, including Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas, are proceeding with the work requirements policy. In Kentucky, able-bodied Medicaid applicants 19-64 years old will be required to put in 80 hours of community engagement a month to qualify for Medicaid benefits, working, going to school, training for a job, or volunteering. The policy in Indiana and Arkansas has similar requirements.

"It remains to be seen whether the policy can be carried out fairly and effectively," said Singleton. "But in concept, it appears to have the endorsement of most physicians."

The survey was conducted by email in early March and was completed by 667 physicians. According to experts in statistical response analysis at the University of Tennessee, the survey has a margin of error (MOE) of <1.0%.

