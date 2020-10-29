Survey: 90% Of Companies Transformed Their Business In Response To Pandemic
Nearly 4 in 10 Organizations Prioritized Digital Initiatives, Robert Half Research Shows
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most businesses are finding bright spots amid the gloom of the pandemic, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 2,800 senior managers in the U.S., 9 in 10 respondents said their organization has improved operations or pursued new opportunities as a result of COVID-19. Those respondents were asked about actions their company has taken:*
Moved forward with digital transformation
39%
Increased focus on data analytics
37%
Redesigned job roles
36%
Implemented or improved e-commerce functionality
34%
Enhanced an existing service
32%
Adopted a new business model
30%
Launched a new product line or service
27%
*Multiple responses were permitted.
"The pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to embrace innovation and emerging technologies in order to enhance service offerings and keep afloat," said Jeff Weber, executive director of Robert Half Technology. "Business growth cannot happen without the right tools and people in place to identify and satisfy customers' changing expectations."
Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half, added, "Almost overnight, organizations became much more agile and efficient. As business priorities continue to evolve, employers will seek professionals who are open to new ways of thinking and can quickly pivot and provide support where it's required most."
Change for the Better
While change can be daunting, organizations are realizing its many benefits, the research shows. Senior managers were asked, "Which, if any, of the following has your team or company experienced because of changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic?" The top responses included:*
More frequent communication from leadership
38%
Improved collaboration within and across teams
37%
More innovation
32%
Greater transparency and visibility into business priorities
31%
More efficient processes resulting in faster turnaround times
30%
*Multiple responses were permitted.
McDonald noted, "Faced with fewer resources, many teams have had to figure out how to streamline processes and deliver results remotely. For leaders, open and frequent communication has been key for keeping dispersed staff informed, engaged and striving toward the same goals."
About the Research
The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from July 10 to August 9, 2020. It includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in 28 major U.S. cities.
About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.
