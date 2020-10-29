Survey: 90% Of Companies Transformed Their Business In Response To Pandemic

The pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to embrace innovation and emerging technologies to keep afloat. Tweet this

*Multiple responses were permitted.

"The pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to embrace innovation and emerging technologies in order to enhance service offerings and keep afloat," said Jeff Weber, executive director of Robert Half Technology. "Business growth cannot happen without the right tools and people in place to identify and satisfy customers' changing expectations."

Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half, added, "Almost overnight, organizations became much more agile and efficient. As business priorities continue to evolve, employers will seek professionals who are open to new ways of thinking and can quickly pivot and provide support where it's required most."

Change for the Better

While change can be daunting, organizations are realizing its many benefits, the research shows. Senior managers were asked, "Which, if any, of the following has your team or company experienced because of changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic?" The top responses included:*

More frequent communication from leadership 38% Improved collaboration within and across teams 37% More innovation 32% Greater transparency and visibility into business priorities 31% More efficient processes resulting in faster turnaround times 30%

*Multiple responses were permitted.

McDonald noted, "Faced with fewer resources, many teams have had to figure out how to streamline processes and deliver results remotely. For leaders, open and frequent communication has been key for keeping dispersed staff informed, engaged and striving toward the same goals."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from July 10 to August 9, 2020. It includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in 28 major U.S. cities.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

