Survey Affirms 'Our Military Kids' Grants Enhance and Improve Lives

News provided by

Our Military Kids

27 Jul, 2023, 12:35 ET

Results show OMK-funded extracurricular activities significantly improve mental health, sense of community, academic success, and more for military children and teens.

OAKTON, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity scholarships to military children and teens, today revealed research results that identify the significant and positive impact of extracurricular activities on military children and teens whose parent(s) are either deployed with the National Guard, deployed with the Reserve, or undergoing treatment for post-9/11, combat-related injuries.

Continue Reading
An annual survey affirms that Our Military Kids activity grants positively impact not only children and teens but the entire family as well, improving service members' morale, promoting connection to local and military communities, and keeping children physically and mentally healthy.
An annual survey affirms that Our Military Kids activity grants positively impact not only children and teens but the entire family as well, improving service members' morale, promoting connection to local and military communities, and keeping children physically and mentally healthy.

According to the survey, which polled 1,150 families representing 2,150 children and teens who received OMK activity scholarships in 2022:

  • 100% of families would recommend OMK to another military family;
  • 95% of Combat Injured Program families saw a reduction in their child's psychological stress following the OMK-funded activity;
  • 91% of Deployed Program families saw an improvement in their service member's own morale knowing their child received support from OMK.

"The data reinforces what we already knew from the countless stories we receive from families," said OMK Executive Director and U.S. Navy Veteran Kara Dallman. "Activity grants not only recognize the child for their own sacrifice but help improve their mental health and academic success, connect them with peers, mentors, and coaches, and give them the chance to just be kids during a critical time in their lives."

OMK received hundreds of anonymous testimonials at the conclusion of the survey. According to one beneficiary family, "Financial hardship can deprive any child of the chance to explore their love of new things. Without Our Military Kids, our boys wouldn't experience the joy of being children and experience a robotics class, Taekwondo, and multi-sports programs. You all remind us that a Veteran is never forgotten."

OMK has never turned away a single eligible child and has earned seven consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator plus five GuideStar/Candid Platinum awards. Learn more and see the full survey report at: ourmilitarykids.org/survey

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11 combat wounded, ill, or injured Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, OMK has given more than 85,000 activity scholarships worth $32 million. Learn more at ourmilitarykids.org.

SOURCE Our Military Kids

Also from this source

A Decade of Impact: 11,000 Our Military Kids Scholarships Funded by KBP Brands

Our Military Kids® Presents 2023 Courageous Kids Contest Winners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.