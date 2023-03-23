Survey: At Least 20% of Enterprise Endpoints Have Legacy Security Vulnerabilities

The Action1 survey reveals critical gaps in organizations' vulnerability management, exacerbated by the lack of effective communication between IT security and executive teams.

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, today released its 2023 State of Vulnerability Remediation Report. Based on feedback from 804 IT professionals, the report reveals critical gaps in vulnerability management within organizations, which are being overlooked by executive leadership teams despite high-profile breaches and increased emphasis on cybersecurity from the authorities. These gaps leave organizations vulnerable to cyber threats.

Key findings of the report:

Time to combat low cybersecurity awareness among employees has increased over the past year.

10% of organizations suffered a breach over the past 12 months, with 47% of breaches resulting from known security vulnerabilities; phishing was the most common attack vector reported by 49% of respondents; 54% of victims had their data encrypted by ransomware.

IT teams rank the lack of support from the executive team for cybersecurity initiatives as the key threat to cyber resilience. Many IT teams also face operational issues that leave no time for cybersecurity.

30% of organizations take more than a month to detect known vulnerabilities.

38% of organizations fail to prioritize security flaws, while 40% take more than a month to remediate known vulnerabilities (of them, 24% take more than 3 months).

On average, 20% of endpoints remain continuously unpatched due to laptop shutdowns or update errors.

"The gaps in the detection and prioritization stages of vulnerability management suggest the actual proportion of unpatched endpoints could be much higher. Organizations must ensure effective communication on all levels to eliminate these gaps, implement automation, and build cyber resilience," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "Otherwise, we risk another year of costly breaches."

Get the complete report here: www.action1.com/2023-state-of-vulnerability-remediation-report/

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

Learn more at: www.action1.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Action1 Corporation