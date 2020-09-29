Survey: Brand Language Has Never Been More Important, Yet Creating High-Quality Branded Content Is a Barrier for 82% of Enterprises

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrasee, the world leader in AI-Powered Copywriting technology, today released the findings of a survey targeting enterprise marketers. The research, powered by Dynata – the world's largest first-party data and insights platform – exposes the increasing importance of brand language, while highlighting difficulties in being able to generate high-quality content and an increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI) to alleviate these challenges.

The survey polled more than 300 senior marketers at large organizations in industries including ecommerce / retail, travel and hospitality, restaurants, communications / telecom utilities, banking / finance, and insurance. The top takeaways include:

Marketers feel brand language has never been more important.

64% report that Covid-19 has made language more important than ever in helping them connect with customers

Nearly one-third (30%) say that their CEO pays more attention to the power of language than before the COVID-19 pandemic

A majority (71%) expect to focus more on content and language when they do their next marketing plan and budgeting

Overall, marketers struggle to achieve a high level of copywriting quality.

While three out of five marketers say that they generate plenty of high quality content and measure the effectiveness of their language (60%), most (82%) struggle to create high-quality branded content

36% report an insufficient number of staff writers, 37% report a lack of funds invested in content creation, 37% report an insufficient amount of time spent on content creation.

As a result, the majority (51%) are unable to create consistent messaging across all channels, at scale and aligned to their brand

Many marketers are looking to invest in technology but are not confident in their technology-management capabilities.

Nearly half (47%) want technology to play a larger role in their organization's marketing in the future, yet they want to remain involved

More than half (53%) believe that technology in marketing should have some form of human oversight

42% are not confident they are equipped with the right technology to future-proof their role

AI will play a role in marketers' technology investment.

73% plan to invest in AI technology to support marketing initiatives in the next 18 months

More than one-third (37%) will invest in AI specifically to do copywriting, and more than half (53%) of respondents in banking, finance and insurance would invest in AI that could generate copy that is aligned with their brand

"You don't need to be a rocket scientist to see that marketing will change forever from this point," said Parry Malm, CEO of Phrasee. "The marketing megastars of the future will be defined by their ability to produce quality content at scale that amplifies brand values, builds long-term consumer trust, and reaches the intended audience. The best enterprise marketers are already one step ahead in their use of tech to power content performance - it's critical those with aspirations about tech, but limited action, don't get left behind."

