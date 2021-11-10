Survey: Brand Language Soars in Importance, but 68% of Marketers Report Feeling More Stress over Customer Engagement than in 2020

The survey polled more than 300 senior marketers at large organizations in industries including ecommerce / retail, travel and hospitality, restaurants, communications / telecom utilities, banking / finance, and insurance. Top takeaways include:

Brand language is increasing in priority for marketers, who are also finding more confidence in their own unique brand voice.

91% of senior marketers agree that brand language is a core part of marketing strategy.

A large majority of marketers (88%) say they believe their brand language helps their brand connect, compared with 74% in 2020.

Despite this confidence, constant change has marketers feeling challenged to consistently develop on-brand, sensitive messaging.

Almost two-thirds (63%) say their organization consistently revises language to ensure sensitivity to world events.

61% struggle to keep brand language interesting and engaging.

68% are under more stress about striking the right tone compared to a year ago.

55% consider a lack of resources one of the internal barriers that prevents the creation of good content.

Brands are not doing enough to test, learn, iterate and optimize the messages they deliver to their audiences, driven in part by a lack of top management support.

Only about one in four marketers does any testing to understand what's resonating with customers.

48% of marketers consider testing too time-consuming.

31% claim that top management does not support their trial of new technology.

Most marketers agree that data-led approaches would improve the impact of brand voice on the customer experience, with trust in AI increasing.

82% believe that their organization would benefit from data that provides insights into how consumers respond to brand language.

AI is playing an increasing role in marketers' technology investment, with three in five (63%) saying they would consider investing in AI to generate and optimize copy - an increase from only 36% of respondents in 2020.

Compared to a year ago, 65% of marketers have more trust that AI can help generate desirable brand language.

Parry Malm, CEO of Phrasee, said: "The penny has finally dropped about the importance of brand language as more and more brands focus on developing their unique voice. The challenge marketers face now is optimizing and scaling their brand language for maximum impact across the customer journey, all while staying true to that unique voice.

"Constant turbulence and a lack of resources have made this already time-consuming task even more difficult, with most senior marketers struggling to keep customers consistently engaged across all digital channels. Our survey results show an increasing willingness to turn to data-led approaches to solve these issues, but it remains to be seen whether brands will follow through on their intentions."

For full results of the survey, visit https://phrasee.co/brand-voice-survey/. For an infographic depicting the results, visit https://phrasee.co/futureaihub/brand-voice-comes-of-age-infographic/.

About Phrasee

Phrasee® revolutionizes customer experiences by optimizing the language brands use across the full customer journey. Its AI-powered SaaS platform brings together natural language generation, machine learning and dynamic optimization, making Phrasee the only provider of its kind to generate, optimize, automate, and analyze language in real time. Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world's leading B2C brands – including Domino's, eBay, FARFETCH, Groupon, Party City and Walgreens – all while adhering to companies' unique brand standards and voice. Today, over 1 billion people across four continents have responded to Phrasee-generated language. For more info, visit https://phrasee.co/.

